Daily Horoscope: February 15, 2022

The moon in Leo squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 3:56 AM, which may stir up unexpected feelings. A freedom-seeking energy flows. The moon opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius at 3:38 PM, encouraging us to focus on our responsibilities and practice patience.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Leo inspires warmth and generosity as it lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Just be careful with your spending and set proper boundaries in your social life as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus and opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Taurus

The moon in Leo encourages you to spruce up your home: Change your sheets, open the windows, and toss out the trash! You may find yourself in a nostalgic mood, so make time to reconnect with the past.

Gemini

The moon in Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart, and you may hear some unexpected news today as the moon squares off with the planet of surprise, Uranus, which is currently in Taurus. Delays might take place as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Cancer

The moon in luxurious Leo lights up the financial sector of your chart today. Watch out for impulsive spending as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and be mindful about financial boundaries with partners (in love or business) as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Leo

The world is on your emotional wavelength today as the moon moves through your sign, Leo. You may be eager to break away from the crowd and do your own thing as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Boundaries can be discussed in your relationships as the moon opposes Saturn.

Virgo

The moon in Leo encourages you to slow down and rest, but you might feel pulled to adventure, to go someplace totally unexpected as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Set firm boundaries around your time and energy as the moon opposes Saturn in Aquarius.

Libra

As one of the social butterflies of the zodiac, the moon in gregarious fire sign Leo is a fun time for you! Surprises may pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and a social gathering could end early as the moon opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius.

Scorpio

Achievement is on your mind today as the moon moves through Leo and lights up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune. Setting proper boundaries between your public and personal lives is a big theme as the moon opposes the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius.

Sagittarius

You’re in the mood to explore new ideas and places as the moon moves through fellow fire sign Leo, but unexpected changes in plans and communications may take place as the moon runs into Uranus in Taurus and Saturn in Aquarius!

Capricorn

The moon in Leo finds you focused on themes like debts, taxes, or money you share with your partners. You may find that your values, wants, or expectations are shifting as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Set boundaries as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius.

Aquarius

Things may be shifting in your personal life and unexpected emotions can pop up as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Responsibility could be an important theme as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius.

Pisces

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you unexpectedly changing your routine! The moon also opposes Saturn in Aquarius, urging you to stay focused on your commitments and responsibilities, not just to others, but to yourself, too. What do you owe yourself, Pisces?

