Daily Horoscope: February 15, 2023

Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces at 7:25 AM, inspiring a whimsically romantic atmosphere! The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 2:06 PM and Venus in Pisces at 2:43 PM, finding us making decisions about what we truly desire. This may be a confusing process, so don’t rush, and take your time to feel things out. The moon connects with the sun in Aquarius at 7:03 PM, inspiring confidence and clarity. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 8:06 PM, encouraging us to set boundaries.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You may be exploring your wildest fantasies as Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces! This is also a powerful time to connect with your intuition, explore your spirituality, or express yourself creatively. Take a break from your busy routine and enjoy quality time unplugged from your responsibilities.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus meets Neptune Pisces, which can find you making a new and important wish! This could be an exciting moment in your social life. A new hobby may capture your attention. Meaningful discussions with partners could take place.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Great career success could be taking place as Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces! You can feel very glamorous and popular. Your artistic talents or wit could also be celebrated at this time!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus and Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring an over-the-top romantic atmosphere! A tremendous opportunity may come your way. A trip to someplace that inspires you might be in the works.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces, inspiring a powerful atmosphere for forgiveness and compassion. You may be settling a debt, leaving a situation behind you, or simply forgiving yourself or someone else.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and making for a hugely passionate, magical atmosphere in your love life! Your platonic connections may also be especially tender today. This can be an exciting time to fall in love, or fall more deeply in love.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus joins Neptune in Pisces today, inspiring a compassionate and creative atmosphere. The mood can be especially romantic! It’s a lovely time to treat yourself to a spa day, too.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Sweet Venus and dreamy Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces, making for a hugely romantic atmosphere! This could be a powerful moment to connect with your lovers. Artistic inspiration flows, and you may have a big creative breakthrough!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A cozy atmosphere flows as home as Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces, and it’s a great time to entertain loved ones. You may be connecting with the past in some significant way—but try not to over-romanticize what was! This can be a powerful time to explore your spirituality.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A deep, meaningful discussion can take place as Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces. A love letter could be sent or received. You may be in the mood to write poetry or share an inspiring idea.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A special gift could be sent or received as Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces. Something surprising and rare may come your way. A fantasy might be coming true! It’s a lovely time to reach out to people you care about and express your gratitude for them.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus meets your ruling planet Neptune in your zodiac sign, Pisces, which can find you feeling especially glamorous—people may think you’re very alluring and magnetic at this time. This bodes well for romance! Enjoy!