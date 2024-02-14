Daily Horoscope: February 15, 2024

We’re seeking comfort and pleasure as the moon and Jupiter meet in Taurus at 1:31 AM, though our minds are agitated by busy thoughts as the moon clashes with Mercury in Aquarius at 3:36 PM. We might be feeling inventive or thinking about trends, especially as the moon merges with Uranus in Taurus at 7:27 PM. Surprises could pop up throughout the day and we’re attracted to what’s artistic and unconventional.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Big surprises could happen for your career and public reputation today as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. You might feel honored and receive praise for your work or perhaps you’re being offered a raise!

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re looking for a breath of fresh air in your life as the moon clashes with Mercury in Aquarius. A getaway or a journey that could bring big upgrades is on your mind as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in your sign, Taurus. You might feel called to cultivate an educational experience that allows you to grow in unconventional ways.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Having space for privacy, where you can really dive into self-inquiry and deep reflection, is more important to you as the moon in Taurus clashes with your planetary ruler, Mercury, in Aquarius. You could find yourself in a very analytical headspace or get lost in a trail of trend predictions that calls for periods of greater stillness and rest. Try not to overexert yourself, dear Gemini.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Big surprises could arise in your relationships as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. You’re reminded of the blessings of companionship and reliability today and you could feel inspired by a partner’s aspirations.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Big reveals could happen in your work as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus today. Praise for a job well done could come your way or you may be entrusted with managing a special project. Your work relationships could call for compromises as the moon clashes with Mercury in Aquarius. Conversations about balance between your work and wellbeing could also come up and you may be devoting more attention to your health and self-care today.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You might enjoy a break from your usual routine to enjoy laid back fun or different scenery with your loved ones as the moon in Taurus clashes with Mercury in Aquarius. You could see the way the world works through someone else’s eyes and it may change the way you relate to others.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re releasing yourself from old relationship narratives as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. It might be time to bid farewell to both emotional and material inheritances that don’t belong to you.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Your partners could have big news to share as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. Enlightening conversations could take place in their presence. They might have a down-to-earth way of seeing your personal evolution, encouraging you to reframe your past.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

An unexpected burst of energy and enthusiasm to complete your daily tasks and chores arises as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. You might be riding a big dopamine hit with something worthwhile ticked off your list today. Perhaps you’re receiving a nicer check than you expected!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Fun surprises could boost your mood today as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. Your social life may offer some much appreciated spontaneity or you might enjoy some rich moments with your kids, if you have them.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Unexpected conversations could arise at home as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to stay grounded and avoid letting anxieties have their way with you. This can be a transformative time for you if you’re able to let things go. Do your best to avoid ruminating over the past as the moon clashes with Mercury in Aquarius. Think for yourself and let unhelpful internalized voices fade away.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Conversations in your social circle are stimulating your imagination in unique and expansive ways as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. The company of friends and good conversationalists are inspiring you to think bigger.