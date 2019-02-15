Daily Horoscope: February 16, 2019

The moon in Cancer connects with Mercury at 2:39 AM to create a chatty atmosphere, and we’re reconsidering our needs as the moon opposes Venus at 9:23 AM. The moon connects with Neptune at 10:49 AM, boosting our intuition. We’re in an empathetic mood—however, it’s important to be firm about our boundaries when the moon opposes serious Saturn at 12:40 PM and then powerful Pluto at 9:39 PM.

All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Cancer inspires you to tackle your to-do list today, Aquarius, and creative energy is flowing. However, make time to relax so you don’t burn out, especially this evening.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re in a playful mood today thanks to the moon in fellow water sign Cancer, and you’re especially inspired when the moon connects with your ruler planet Neptune this morning. However, it’s important that you stay detached while making choices this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Cancer finds you eager to get cozy at home, but you have a lot to focus on in your career, too. Balancing your responsibilities between career and family is a theme today.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s moon in Cancer brings plenty of conversations your way and asks you to tap into your intuition. Your gut knows a lot more than simply what you want to snack on today (an important topic for all Taurus people). A powerful philosophical breakthrough arrives.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s moon in Cancer asks you to reflect on your budget. Sharing financial responsibilities with others can be very complicated, and today can be one of those days when you wonder what you’ve gotten yourself into—make your needs and limits known!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign, Cancer! The best way to take care of yourself today is to acknowledge you and your partner’s differences but also make your boundaries and expectations clear. No one is perfect, but with consistent and clear communication, a lot of headaches will be avoided.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Be gentle with yourself today, Leo—the moon in Cancer wants you to slow down, catch up on rest, and connect with your inner voice. But at the same time, you’re busy as hell and you can’t ignore your responsibilities! A lesson in time management may come today if you can’t balance your tasks and down time.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Cancer finds your reflecting on your friendships today, Virgo. You have big hopes and dreams for the future—and you have every intention of doing the work necessary to achieve your goals. Ask for support if you need it…and dump the friends you can’t rely on!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and public life and opposes your ruling planet Venus this morning, asking you to reflect on your values. Finding a balance between your public and personal life is an important theme today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, Scorpio, inspiring you to take a trip. You’re hungry for a new perspective. Some illuminating conversations are sure to arrive!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in emotional water sign Cancer finds you deep in your feelings today, Sagittarius, pushing you to embrace change and be brave enough to move toward a transformation. Change is hard—pamper yourself as you make these shifts.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your relationships today, Capricorn. As it opposes your ruling planet Saturn, you have to contend with serious emotions about commitment and responsibility within partnerships.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.