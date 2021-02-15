Daily Horoscope: February 16, 2021

The moon in Aries clashes with Pluto at 1:32 PM, stirring up deep, powerful emotions. Watch out for power struggles. The moon connects with the sun at 7:17 PM, inspiring a sunnier atmosphere. The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus at 10:12 PM, finding us in a sensual—yet stubborn!—mood.

All times ET.

Aries

Intense feelings about your career and life in public bubble to the surface today, but easy energy flows around connecting with friends. Your attention turns to finances and security as the moon enters Taurus.

Taurus

The moon is in Aries for the first part of the day, encouraging you to slow down and rest, and reconnect with your intuition. The moon then enters your sign, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Gemini

Intense interactions in your social life take place today, and as the moon enters Taurus, you’re craving time alone. Make time for rest, meditation, and reconnecting with your intuition.

Cancer

You’re feeling pulled in different directions today, but when the moon enters solid earth sign Taurus, a more grounding feeling takes over, and it’s a wonderful time to connect with friends, too.

Leo

You’re fearlessly making moves as the moon travels through fellow fire sign Aries. Your focus is squarely on your career as the moon enters materially-minded earth sign Taurus.

Virgo

You’re cutting ties with the past as the moon moves through Aries, and you’re opening up to new adventures as the moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus. Themes like travel and education are on your mind.

Libra

Your focus is on your relationships as the moon moves through Aries, and your attention turns even more deeply toward issues concerning how you and your partners share resources (like money) as the moon enters Taurus.

Scorpio

You’re in a busy mood today and may have a difficult conversation as the moon moves through Aries. Your attention turns to your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign, Taurus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Aries lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart today, but some drama may ensue. You’re getting down to business as the moon enters Taurus, focusing on getting your chores and duties done.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries finds you confronting issues at home today. Your attention turns to romance and creativity as the moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring a celebratory atmosphere.

Aquarius

The moon in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart and you’re making some important realizations today. The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on themes like privacy and safety.

Pisces

The moon in Aries finds you handling intense issues concerning wealth or security, but the energy shifts as the moon enters Taurus, lighting up the communication sector of your chart.

