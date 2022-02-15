Daily Horoscope: February 16, 2022

Sweet Venus and fiery Mars meet in Capricorn at 9:28 AM, creating a lusty atmosphere that’s filled with creative potential! A new cycle is beginning in your connections—but there’s also a full moon today at 11:56 AM, and full moons are all about release. This one is in fire sign Leo, asking us to let go of everything that feels inauthentic to our true selves. The moon enters thoughtful earth sign Virgo at 3:42 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Venus meets your ruling planet Mars in Capricorn, which can find you feeling quite popular! The full moon in fellow fire sign Leo may bring a climax in your love life or find you releasing a creative project. Your focus turns to getting reorganized as the moon enters Virgo.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus meets Mars in Capricorn, inspiring a fun—but perhaps competitive—atmosphere! The full moon in Leo may bring some sort of climax. The moon enters Virgo, inspiring a playful energy.

Gemini

A passionate energy flows as Venus and Mars meet in Capricorn, and the full moon in Leo can bring a conversation to a climax or reveal important information. Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Virgo.

Cancer

It’s a powerful time for connection as Venus and Mars meet in your opposite sign Capricorn. The full moon in Leo may bring a climax to your finances. The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart.

Leo

Creativity flow as Venus and Mars meet in Capricorn. There’s a full moon in your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to express your feelings! An important shift may be taking place in your relationships. Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Virgo.

Virgo

Passion and creativity flow as Venus and Mars meet in Capricorn! It’s an exciting time in your love life. The full moon in Leo encourages you to take a break from you hard work…get some rest, dear Virgo! The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to reflect on your feelings and needs.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus meets Mars in Capricorn today, inspiring you to beautify your home. The full moon in Leo can bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your social life. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down and rest!

Scorpio

Venus meets your ruling planet Mars in Capricorn, inspiring a fresh approach to communication! The full moon in Leo may find you achieving something exciting, perhaps in your career. The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart.

Sagittarius

Venus and Mars meet in Capricorn, which can bring an exciting gift or find you taking a new approach to finances. You may be sharing an important message or receiving fantastic insights with the full moon in Leo today. Your focus is also on your career as the moon enters Virgo.

Capricorn

Venus and Mars meet in your sign today, Capricorn, putting you in a passionate, creative mood. The full moon in Leo makes it a powerful time to settle a debt and for closure. The moon enters Virgo, which could find you eager to take a trip!

Aquarius

Venus and Mars meet in Capricorn, encouraging you to reflect on your deepest desires. The full moon in Leo brings a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your relationships. The moon enters Virgo, which could find you reflecting on financial issues like debts or taxes.

Pisces

Venus and Mars meet in Capricorn, creating a fun energy in your social life! The full moon in Leo may find you wrapping up an important project or letting go of an old habit. The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo, encouraging connection!

