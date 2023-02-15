Daily Horoscope: February 16, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn at 12:00 AM, encouraging us to focus on our long-term goals, and the sun meets Saturn in Aquarius at 11:48 AM, which could find us figuring out our expectations of ourselves and others. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 3:11 PM, inspiring optimism and open-mindedness—but don’t say “yes” to requests without deeply thinking things through.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus turns to your career and life in the public eye as the moon enters Capricorn. The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries in your relationships.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, which could find you planning a trip or diving into your studies. You may be publishing your ideas, too. The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius, and you might be taking on new responsibilities in your career.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, which could find you reorganizing your bills. You may be settling a debt. The sun and Saturn meet in fellow air sign Aquarius, and you might be locking in travel plans or committing to a long-term goal.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn, inspiring connection as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart. The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius, which could find you committing to a new gig, project, or routine.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, inspiring a productive atmosphere. This could be a great time to switch up your routine or even drop an old habit. The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius, which can find you and your partners discussing a plan or commitment.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and making it a fun time to flirt or make art. The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius, which can find you coming up with a solid plan regarding finances.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, which may bring your focus to your home and family life. The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius, perhaps finding you raising standards and setting boundaries in your love life or your creative collaborations.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, perhaps boding well for research, conversation, writing, or organizing paperwork. You might be setting boundaries at home or in your personal life as the sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, which could find you focused on building wealth and security. An important agreement or commitment may be discussed as the sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self care and to connect with your feelings. Discussions about wealth, security, and financial boundaries are explored as the sun meets you ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Rest and catch up on quality time alone as the moon enters Capricorn. The sun and your ruling planet Saturn meet in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, which can find you taking on a new leadership role or responsibility. A new set of standards or boundaries may be explored.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, which may bring your focus to your social life—but carving out more time for rest, time off from work, and quality time alone is also a theme as the sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius.