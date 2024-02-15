Daily Horoscope: February 16, 2024

We’re comfortable with a slower place as the moon in sensual Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 7:55 AM. We’re seeking upgrades, both materially and spiritually, as the moon squares off with the sun in Aquarius, reaching its second quarter phase at 10:01 AM.

Quirky, countercultural ways of connecting are embraced as Venus enters Aquarius at 11:05 AM. Technologically inspired conversations are popping up and we’re feeling highly social as the moon enters Gemini at 2:39 PM and aligns with Venus and Pluto in Aquarius at 3:02 PM and 4:11 PM, respectively. We’re having fun nerding out!

We can take action on the changes we care about as the moon harmonizes with Mars in Aquarius at 7:56 PM. Mercury in analytical Aquarius squares off with wild card Uranus in Taurus at 10:53 PM, finding us trying to connect the dots and predict the future.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Engagement with your social circle is picking up as Venus enters Aquarius. You might enjoy participating in more events or joining new communities with an interest in something unconventional or counterculture.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re making positive impressions as Venus enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of career and legacy. People are more attracted to your work and what you stand for. Presentations and networking could go really well over the coming weeks. You might have some offbeat and unique ideas to share as Mercury in Aquarius also clashes with Uranus in Taurus, giving others a better glimpse of your beautiful mind.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You might find yourself with your head in the books or connecting with the world in offbeat ways as Venus enters Aquarius. Feelings of peace and contentment are coupled with learning, traveling, and cultivating spiritual practices. Conversations about the political atmosphere and cultural shifts could keep you busy as the moon enters your sign (Gemini) today, where it aligns with Venus, Pluto, and Mars in Aquarius. You could find yourself struck with lightbulb moments as Mercury in Aquarius also clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Your quirky or unconventional perspectives can really stick with people for the better!

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

A sense of peace and mutual respect arrives as Venus enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of shared resources. Reciprocity flows intuitively and you might find yourself more interested in participating in altruistic acts.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

A common goal or commitment to stability brings a deeper sense of harmony to your partnerships as Venus enters Aquarius. Conversations about reciprocity can help bring balance to where things feel one-sided. Power dynamics and the topic of fairness may need to be explored a bit more as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Unexpected words might be exchanged, though it could point to a need for more thorough communication between you and others.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Your daily work and routines can start to flow more intuitively as Venus enters Aquarius, increasing a sense of harmony and connection in the relationships that support you most. You might need to make some adjustments first, based on new or unexpected information being revealed when Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Something might need to be redone or reorganized, or you could be relearning the steps to make a system work in your day-to-day life. Conversations about a partner’s work or contributions may come up as the moon enters Gemini and connects with Venus, Pluto, and Mars in Aquarius, stoking feelings of admiration.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Inspiration to approach life as art arrives as Venus enters fellow air sign, Aquarius. You can find creative ways to carry out your usual mundane tasks or enjoy being intellectually amused by understanding how complex, yet unnoticed, things work. It’s a great time to get nerdy about your beauty routines and rituals or simply enjoy being entertained by whatever makes life so much sweeter to you!

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

A sense of harmony, respect, and clear communication flows within your home and family as Venus enters Aquarius. You might enjoy spending more quality time with your inner circle or find your space gaining some fun, technological upgrades in the coming weeks. A clash between Mercury in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus hints there might be a bit of a hiccup in communication in your relationships. You might feel thrown off by something your partner says, or you may need longer pauses and time to slow down and digest unexpected news in order to get through something as a unit.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You could be quite entertained by observing your own thought processes as Venus enters Aquarius today. Interests in connecting with others from your neighborhood or being able to cross language barriers may arise as your thirst for knowledge increases. Communication can also flow more harmoniously in your home, offering a sense of stability and peace.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Conversations about finances could feel intellectually stimulating as Venus enters Aquarius today. Trades and digital content might be on your mind or you could find your preferences leaning toward something less conventional. You might be thinking about purchasing something high tech to make life more convenient.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You’re feeling self-sufficient and comfortable in your skin as Venus enters your sign, Aquarius. You could update the way you approach self-care in the coming weeks, leaning toward more intricate or scientifically informed beauty rituals, experimenting with your style, or adjusting the way you express yourself socially. You might surprise yourself—and others—with something you say as Mercury in Aquarius also clashes with Uranus today. Try to remember that not everyone, not even family, will be able to keep up with the technicalities and jargon that you’re used to framing the world through.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

A desire for more rest, reflection, and fantasizing arrives as Venus enters Aquarius today. Romantic dreams could surface over the coming weeks, communicating secret longings or the beauty you see in yourself.