Daily Horoscope: February 17, 2019

Venus connects with Neptune at 3:45 AM and magic is in the air—sparks fly! Creativity flows and inspiring conversations take place. The moon in Cancer clashes with Uranus at 9:17 AM, bringing surprises. The moon enters warm, generous Leo at 10:21 AM and clashes with Mars at 1:57 PM, urging us to be bold and make a move.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Sometimes it’s hard to figure out what you want. Today’s connection between Venus and Neptune gets you closer to figuring out what that is. The moon enters Leo and lights up the relationship sector of your chart today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your ruling planet Neptune mingles with sweet, seductive Venus, bringing romance and creative inspiration your way! It’s a wonderful time to network and share ideas. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to pick up a good habit, too.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A wonderfully creative and inspiring energy flows today thanks to Venus’s connection with Neptune. Your psychic abilities get a big boost. The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, bringing romance your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with Neptune today, inspiring a dreamy, whimsical vibe—fantastic for connecting with friends and having deep heart-to-hearts. The moon enters Leo, finding you in a cozy mood!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Creative energy flows today thanks to Venus and Neptune’s connection, and it will benefit you in your career or public life, Gemini! The moon enters Leo, bringing plenty of communication your way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Affectionate energy flows as sweet Venus mingles with dreamy Neptune. Inspiring conversations take place. The moon enters Leo, lighting up the financial sector of your chart and asking you to reflect on your budget.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Awkward situations are smoothed over by today’s connection between Venus and Neptune. The moon enters your sign this morning, inspiring you to focus on self care and sit with your emotions—ask for what you want!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

There’s a magical energy flowing in your relationships today, Virgo! This is thanks to sweet Venus’s connection with dreamy Neptune. It’s a wonderful time to flirt, connect, and be creative. The moon enters Leo, encouraging you to tap into your intuition.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, making for a wonderfully creative day! Empathetic energy flows. The moon enters Leo and inspires you to network and spend time with friends.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a wonderfully romantic day thanks to sweet Venus mingling with dreamy Neptune! Creative inspiration flows. The moon enters Leo this morning, inspiring you to step into the spotlight.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Venus and Neptune’s dreamy connection creates a sensitive and cozy vibe around themes of home and security today. The moon enters Leo this morning and inspires you to go on a journey.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Inspiring messages arrive today and Venus’s connection with Neptune boosts empathy in all your communications. The moon enters Leo this morning, creating a passionate mood.

