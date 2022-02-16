Daily Horoscope: February 17, 2022

Big feelings may surface as the moon in Virgo opposes Jupiter in Pisces at 12:26 PM, and we’re eager to try something new as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:33 PM. The planet of opportunity, Jupiter, and the planet of surprise, Uranus, make a helpful connection at 7:13 PM, which could find us in an experimental, open-minded mood!

All times ET.

Aries

Lucky Jupiter in Pisces connects with electric Uranus in Taurus, creating an exciting atmosphere! Creativity flows and unexpected gains may come your way. It’s an exciting time to try something new.

Taurus

The planet of growth, Jupiter, currently in Pisces, connects with brilliant Uranus, which is currently in your sign, encouraging you to make some exciting changes. Your new approach may surprise everyone!

Gemini

An exciting shift may be taking place in your career as lucky Jupiter in creative Pisces mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus. You’re ready to try something totally new!

Cancer

Chance meetings may take place as lucky Jupiter in Pisces mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. It’s an exciting time to travel, study, and share ideas!

Leo

Possibilities feel endless today as the planet of expansion, Jupiter, in Pisces, connects with electric Uranus in Taurus. It’s an exciting time to experiment, and you might be making some exciting moves in your career.

Virgo

It’s an exciting moment in your relationships as lucky Jupiter in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus: Unexpected connections can form, and a feeling of fun and adventure flows in your established relationships!

Libra

Unexpected solutions can be found as lucky Jupiter in Pisces connects with innovative Uranus in Taurus! It’s an exciting time for progress and communication, and helpful solutions may be found.

Scorpio

Lucky Jupiter in fellow water sign Pisces has been activating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and it connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus today, which could find you having some unexpected fun! Chance meetings may take place. It’s an exciting time to connect with your partners.

Sagittarius

Your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Pisces, mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which could find you shaking up your routine! Exciting changes may be taking place at home. An experimental energy flows.

Capricorn

Feeling stuck or bored lately? That may change as lucky Jupiter in Pisces connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, bringing some surprising news and exciting invitations your way!

Aquarius

Lucky Jupiter in Pisces mingles with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, finding you shaking things up at home! An exciting resource can become available to you. It’s an exciting time to explore new options!

Pisces

Your ruling planet Jupiter is currently in your sign, Pisces, which can find you in a remarkable period of expansion in your life! You may be experimenting with something new and exciting as Jupiter connects with Uranus in Taurus. Exciting news could come your way.

