Daily Horoscope: February 17, 2023

The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:55 AM, inspiring adventure and innovation, and we’re feeling especially imaginative and connected with our intuitions as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 3:16 PM. We could be in a particularly affectionate mood as the moon mingles with Venus in Pisces at 8:06 PM, too!

Mercury in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries at 9:13 PM, encouraging optimism, problem solving, and open-mindedness—but watch out for exaggerations; people are very excited at this time, and that excitement could make for over-the-top declarations! Good news may be shared. The moon meets Pluto in Capricorn at 11:18 PM, which can find us exploring deep and intense emotions.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, bringing an exciting atmosphere to your social life! This could be an excellent time to network or connect with a group or community that inspires you.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your imagination can be especially creative at this time and your ideas could win you plenty of attention and success as Mercury in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries! This may also be a wonderful time to explore your spirituality.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently in Aquarius, which may find you making travel plans or focusing on your studies. Some exciting opportunities, social connections, or scholastic achievements can emerge as Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, which may bode well for your career! Your influence is quite strong, and people might be eager to invest in you. Be measured in your decision making today: Cancers are famously cautious and this quality can take you far at this time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury is in your opposite sign Aquarius, encouraging communication within your relationships, and exciting news, invitations, or discussions take place as Mercury connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Aquarius, connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a productive, peppy atmosphere. This can be an excellent time for problem solving or resolving any lingering issues.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in fellow air sign Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a fun, free-spirited atmosphere! It’s a wonderful time to connect with people and share ideas. Exciting introductions could be made.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A productive energy flows at home and in your daily routine as Mercury in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries—but be careful not to add too much to your schedule. Make time to rest, too!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! Exciting news may be shared. A special invitation could come your way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Communication planet Mercury in Aquarius connects with open-minded Jupiter in Aries, which bodes well for discussions about money or security. Exciting news or big ideas may be shared!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury is in your sign, Aquarius, finding you feeling especially witty, and you can come up with a phenomenal idea today as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries. Exciting news could be shared.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, which can find you having a big, exciting discussion about how to turn a dream into reality. Valuable information may come your way, but be mindful of exaggerations.