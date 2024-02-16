Daily Horoscope: February 17, 2024

We’re attracted to the mystery of the future and drawn to analyze our relationships as Venus and Pluto merge in Aquarius at 3:48 AM. We might get stuck in our own thoughts or need reminders to let the body lead us to what we need as the moon in intellectual Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 5:57 AM.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You might find yourself sharing intimate moments with friends as Venus and Pluto meet in Aquarius. Dreams and aspirations you’re keeping to yourself could be revealed between you, or you may feel a sense of resolve about a community cause you’re pouring your heart into.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

It could be brought to your attention that you’re more popular—or envied—than you realized as Venus and Pluto meet in Aquarius today, activating your chart’s place of career and public reputation. Praise and promotions could be underway, or you might be invited to have more autonomy in your work. You might also be encouraged to present or participate with colleagues in a work-related event.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

A significant change in your relationship status could unfold as Venus and Pluto merge in Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of distant journeys, world views, and judicial affairs. Vows could be witnessed and made official or partnerships dissolved if dynamics have been toxic. A new cultural container to cultivate your relationships within could also manifest. The topics of spiritual growth and transformation are on your mind as the moon in Gemini also squares off with Saturn in Pisces today.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Your views about shared resources and what is and isn’t worth investing in for the future could come up for discussion as Venus and Pluto merge in Aquarius. A vision of something ideal can come to mind and you might begin exploring the transformation process that will help you reach your destination.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Your partnerships are filled with sexy vibes and intense chemistry as Venus and Pluto meet in Aquarius. Unconventional values could bring about a transformation in your relationships or conversations about investments and security may be explored.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Your relationship to your work and health are beginning to take new form as Venus and Pluto meet in Aquarius. Whether they be employees, coworkers, health care providers, or your partners, the people that support you, are nudging you to commit to practices that can change your life for the better. Try to be mindful not to let the desire to control outcomes or do things your way get in the way of that. You might find certain scenarios encouraging you to be more cooperative with others when your reaction is to take over what’s happening. Trusting that others can handle what’s necessary, and to adapt when they’re not yet able, is a part of the process.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You could find yourself focused on cultivating a routine that elevates your lifestyle or you might be enjoying intense chemistry with a lover as your planetary ruler, Venus, meets Pluto in Aquarius. It’s a wonderful day to pamper yourself, explore your current interests in new beauty trends or rituals that focus on rejuvenation from the inside-out, or get curious about your sex life and how it impacts your overall wellbeing.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You might begin to allow yourself to really sink into the philosophy of wintering as Venus and Pluto meet in Aquarius. Curling up to an immersive read, slowing down to enjoy the simple things with family, or devoting more of your time to regenerative practices might be on your agenda at this time. Sometimes what’s considered luxury is a need we’ve learned to cope without. You may discover ways this is true for you and be reunited with something you love—and thrive on—during this transit.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Open-minded, and perhaps taboo, conversations are explored as Venus and Pluto meet in Aquarius today, encouraging you to find your voice in a way you’ve never done before. You might notice a palpable tension in your familial relationships (especially with siblings if you have them) that’s hard to pinpoint or articulate as so many unsaid things could be lingering beneath the surface. Do your best to be an active listener without trying to control the conversation and without violating your own boundaries by holding back out of fear as the moon in Gemini also clashes with Saturn in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Transforming your relationship to money and the material world is top of mind as Venus and Pluto meet in Aquarius today. You might feel deeply inspired to wise up about finances and how to manifest a more sustainable source of income, or you could be reevaluating your relationship to technology and its role in your ability to make a living.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You’re more aware of the connections that money and the material world create between you and others as Venus and Pluto meet in your sign, Aquarius. The social advantages and privileges that often accompany stable resources might be on your mind. You could find your sense of self-worth undergoing a transformation process and your approach to self-care might be a direct catalyst, or result, of this.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Venus and Pluto meet in Aquarius, pointing to intense feelings beneath the surface. You might experience sexy dreams or meet insecurities that motivate you to transform inside and out. This transit also nudges you to address ignored sentiments and face unspoken truths between you and others. If you’ve felt overlooked or you’ve been trying to suppress your feelings, this is the time to get more curious about it and bring it up with someone who can objectively help you process and make the choices that are best for you as the moon in Gemini also clashes with Saturn in Pisces.