Daily Horoscope: February 17, 2026

This is one of those days the calendar can’t fully explain. A solar eclipse teams up with an Aquarius New Moon, so the usual scripts get ripped up and replaced with something we didn’t know we needed yet. Mercury in Pisces trines Jupiter, so the right words arrive like a key in the lock, and conversations from the past suddenly make sense. The Moon square Uranus adds surprise and a little static in the signal, so plans can change midstream. Stargazer, the Lunar New Year flips from the Snake into the rare Fire Horse, which turns up the volume on freedom, speed, and bold choices. Keep it honest, keep it grounded, and don’t force answers.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Eclipse day and Fire Horse season hit like a match near gasoline: fast, bright, and impossible to ignore. Mars in Aquarius sextiles Ceres, so care becomes a strategy, not a detour. Aries, feed what fuels you: sleep, real food, one friend who tells the truth. Choose one cause, one message, one boundary. Big change lands better when you’re supported.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Big cosmic events don’t always feel big right away. Eclipse energy can arrive as a craving for honesty, and Fire Horse season lights a fuse under stuck routines. Taurus, treat your comfort like a living thing, not a shrine. Venus in Pisces wants sweetness with standards. If something feels off, ask. Choose one upgrade today and let it be enough.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Words land like spells today, so choose them like you mean it. Mercury in Pisces still trines Jupiter, making your ideas bigger, kinder, and harder to ignore, which is hot and slightly dangerous. Gemini, say the thing you’ve been dancing around, but keep it real. Eclipse plus Fire Horse energy craves truth with teeth. A bold message can open a door you didn’t know existed.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your emotions change channels fast today. The New Moon in Aquarius squares Uranus, so plans can flip and people can act weird without warning. Cancer, don’t take every curve personally. Let the surprise show you where you’ve been compromising too much. Later, the Moon slides into Pisces and your softness returns, but with better boundaries. Say no once and mean it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling planet gets an eclipse, so yes, the main character energy is real, but it comes with plot twists. The New Moon in Aquarius asks for a new identity that feels freer, smarter, and less interested in applause. Leo, let the mask slip on purpose. Say what you actually believe, even if it ruffles someone. Fire Horse season backs bold honesty, not polished perfection.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Someone drops a sentence today that sticks in your head like a hook, and it keeps working on you. Mercury in Pisces trines Jupiter, so meaning expands fast, especially around relationships and promises. Virgo, resist the urge to explain yourself into safety. Say one true thing and stop there. Eclipse plus Fire Horse energy rewards clean honesty over overthinking.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The eclipse can make relationships feel like they’re under a blacklight, showing what’s real and what’s been staged. Libra, don’t panic if a vibe changes. Venus in Pisces asks for softness with standards, even when you want to keep the peace. Fire Horse season pushes honesty fast, so say the thing you’ve been smoothing over. If someone can’t handle a boundary, that’s data.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Eclipse days can feel like the universe is editing the cast list. You don’t need a dramatic scene, you need discernment. Pluto in Aquarius keeps rewriting your social world, who gets access, who gets kept at arm’s length, who gets blocked in spirit. Scorpio, pick one place you’ve been tolerating a slow leak and plug it today. Fire Horse energy respects clean cuts and clean standards.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Everyone’s acting like it’s a turning point because it is, and you can feel it in your gut before you can name it. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer asks for emotional honesty, not a motivational speech. Sagittarius, check what “freedom” means right now. If it’s running away from feelings, that’s not it. If it’s choosing your own rules with care, that’s the lane. Keep it real and kind.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Eclipse season can make everyone act like they’ve reinvented themselves overnight. You don’t need to compete with anyone’s makeover montage. Saturn in Aries wants courage with structure, the boring kind that holds. Capricorn, choose one commitment you can keep without resenting it. Say no to the extra task that drains your life. The Fire Horse year moves fast; watch yourself.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your nervous system gets a jolt today. The Moon squares your ruler Uranus, so plans wobble, and people act unpredictably. Aquarius, don’t blow up your whole life to prove a point. Make one real-world change that helps: cancel the thing you dread, patch the money leak, or tighten a boundary. Fire Horse season rewards follow-through without turning it into theater.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

This eclipse hits the part of you that’s been daydreaming with one eye open. Neptune in Aries wants desire to have a spine, not a fantasy. Pisces, choose one thing you’ve been waiting to “feel ready” for and name the first step. Keep it small, keep it real. Fire Horse season loves courage, but it also respects rest. If you need space, say so.

Pisces monthly horoscope