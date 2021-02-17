Daily Horoscope: February 18, 2021

The moon in Taurus clashes with Jupiter at 2:51 AM, stirring up big emotions. The sun enters Pisces at 5:44 AM, marking the start of a season of creativity and expansion! The moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 2:30 PM, boosting intuition and imagination. The moon clashes with Venus at 6:21 PM, finding us craving the sweeter side of life, and we’re feeling a boost of energy as the moon meets action planet Mars at 7:48 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Welcome to Pisces season, dear Aries! The sun is lighting up a very private sector of your chart, encouraging you to slow down and rest. It’s a wonderful time to tap into your intuition and explore your spirituality.

Taurus

Pisces season begins today, finding the sun illuminating the friendship sector of your chart! It’s a wonderful time to network and join groups centered on issues you’re passionate about.

Gemini

The sun enters creative water sign Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career! It’s a wonderful time to step into the spotlight; reward and recognition may come your way.

Cancer

The sun enters fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in an adventurous mood. Exciting opportunities abound! Themes like travel and learning are on your mind.

Leo

The sun enters Pisces today, illuminating a sensitive sector of your chart. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, and you are indeed saying some goodbyes right now. This is a powerful time for closure.

Virgo

The sun enters your opposite sign Pisces today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! This is a wonderful time to connect with people and understand their point of view.

Libra

The sun enters creative water sign Pisces, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily habits. This is a wonderful time to reorganize your daily schedule and routine!

Scorpio

The sun enters fellow water sign Pisces today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and creating a celebratory, joyous atmosphere! Have fun, little scorpion!

Sagittarius

You’re in a nostalgic mood today, Sagittarius, as the sun enters sensitive water sign Pisces. Make time to energetically (and literally!) cleanse your home. Your focus is turning toward your family life.

Capricorn

The sun enters Pisces, activating a highly cerebral sector of your chart. Lots of communication takes place! But make time to clear your mind from distraction, too. Let your imagination flow as the sun travels through mystical Pisces!

Aquarius

The sun enters Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. This is a powerful time to focus on creating comfort and abundance in your life!

Pisces

Happy solar return, Pisces! The sun enters your sign today and you’re feeling reinvigorated! It’s a wonderful time to reintroduce yourself to the world after a sleepy few weeks. Make time to reflect on what you want for yourself over the next year.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.