Daily Horoscope: February 18, 2022

The moon in earth sign Virgo harmonizes with Venus, the planet of love, at 12:46 AM and then with fiery Mars at 1:13 AM, making it easy to materialize desires and passions. The moon faces off with dreamy Neptune at 8:22 AM, creating tension between real life and ideals. Pisces season begins at 11:42 AM, bringing a psychedelic and flexible energy. The moon harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 6:19 PM, making it easier to get to the root of an issue.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in your chart’s house of work and routines could mean that today is fully booked. You’ll find it is easy to get things done and move ahead as the moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mars, bringing quick results. Pisces season begins, putting you in a dreamy, meditative place. The coming weeks focus on your mental vitality and bring a sense of cosmic wonder.

Taurus

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo brings your desires to life! This is a time to connect with the things that make you feel like you’re having fun, Taurus. The moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Venus, making it feel like the things you long for are easily within your reach. As Pisces season begins, the sun moves into a social and goal-oriented area of your chart: The coming weeks mark a time to dream bigger than you can possibly imagine!

Gemini

You’re dealing with your home and private life as the moon moves through a very personal sector of your chart. This is a time to connect with your body and figure out what has been feeling poisonous or left you vulnerable, as the moon faces off with intoxicating Neptune. A new beginning comes when the sun enters Pisces, illuminating your chart’s house of legacy and public reputation. You’re getting attention for your achievements or stepping into a position of authority!

Cancer

You’re in a busy, talkative mood as the moon moves through your chart’s house of neighborhood and communication. There are places to go and people to see! You’re making things happen for people, which should feel good, right? You still have space to wonder as the moon faces off with dreamy Neptune. The sun enters fellow water sign Pisces, sparking your curiosity and giving you a sense of something much greater. Getting in touch with your spirituality or stepping outside of your bubble is a theme of Pisces season for you, dear Cancer.

Leo

You’re taking care of business—especially money—as the moon moves through your chart’s house of resources and finances. This could mean shopping, chasing checks, or simply paying bills. You’re reaping what you’ve sowed, literally, as the moon harmonizes with Venus and Mars. Your planetary ruler, the sun, moves into an intimate sector of your chart: The following weeks require trust (of both yourself and others) and gratitude. Can you sense a transformation taking place? Get a head start on spring cleaning.

Virgo

The moon in your sign connects you to your body and needs, dear Virgo. You can be more sensitive and absorbent right now. The moon harmonizes with Venus and Mars, making it easy for you to go after the pleasures and pursuits that your heart truly desires. You might need to take a step back or let go of some fantasies as the moon faces off with Neptune—or maybe you’re ready to dive into a dream romance as the sun moves into your charts house of relationships, illuminating your faith in others.

Libra

You’re catching up on rest as the moon moves through a private and secluded sector of your chart. This is a time to connect with your deepest and most personal thoughts as the moon connects with your planetary ruler, Venus. Aquarius season brought a lot of chaotic socializing into your life, but the sun changes signs and it’s back to business, shifting your focus to your chores and responsibilities.

Scorpio

You’re making progress on your goals as the moon moves through your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. The moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mars, showing you a clear path to materializing your ideas. The sun moves into fellow earth sign Pisces, which has you coming out of your cage. The following weeks will bring your gaze toward your creative, romantic, and social life—have fun!

Sagittarius

There is a lot to live up to! The moon moves through your chart’s house of legacy and public reputation, which has you connecting with your fans. The moon harmonizes with Mars and Venus, and you’re finding a way to make a profit. As Pisces season begins, you enter a month of rest and recharging. This is a moment to connect with your roots or spend quality time with your home space.

Capricorn

You’re looking out to the distance as the moon in fellow earth sign Virgo has you seeking reaches beyond your bubble. The moon harmonizes with Mars and Venus in your sign, and there is nothing getting in your way—the chase is taking you beyond! Pisces season begins, connecting you to your neighborhood, siblings, and mental state. Close your eyes and listen to your thoughts.

Aquarius

Today requires trust and gratitude as the moon moves through a sector of your chart signifying intimacy and shared resources. The moon harmonizes with Mars and Venus, which can give you a strong sense of intuition. You might be feeling a little nosy, so remember to mind your own business. As Pisces season begins, you’re thinking about the immaterial and conceptual dimensions of money. Over the coming weeks, consider which beliefs do—and don’t—nourish you.

Pisces

You’re seeing how your relationships fit into your goals and future as the moon harmonizes with fiery Mars and sweet Venus. This is a time to connect with the most important people in your life, whether you love them or hate them. There’s a final push to address things that have been lingering in the corners of your mind just before the sun enters your sign. As Pisces season begins, you’re able to bring some of these subconscious and surreal concepts to life. You can start celebrating your birthday now!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.