Daily Horoscope: February 18, 2023

The moon enters intellectual air sign Aquarius at 12:35 AM and we’re in a deeply philosophical mood as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries at 3:51 PM. The sun enters Pisces at 5:34 PM, inspiring creativity, emotional connection, and spiritual exploration! The moon meets Mercury at 5:35 PM, encouraging conversation.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Aquarius, and you could be exploring a new hobby. The sun enters Pisces, which can find you connecting with your intuition in some deep way, or perhaps exploring your spirituality. The sun in Pisces also encourages you to slow down and rest!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, which can find you focused on your career or connecting with the public in some significant way. The sun enters Pisces, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life. A new wish may inspire you!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Exciting opportunities can arrive as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius. The sun enters Pisces, bringing your focus to your career. Reward and recognition may come your way!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, which can find you organizing your bills or addressing financial matters with partners. The sun enters fellow water sign Pisces, and you could be planning your next trip! New opportunities may come your way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius, inspiring connection and collaboration as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart. The sun enters Pisces, which can find you organizing your bills and addressing financial concerns.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, inspiring productivity! The sun enters Pisces, illuminating the partnership sector of your chart and inspiring connection. You might meet some exciting new people or connect with a partner in a deep way.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring romance and creativity! Your focus can also be on accomplishing your to-do list as the sun enters Pisces. This may be a powerful time to end an old habit.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius and lights up the home and family sector of your chart, encouraging you to get cozy with loved ones. The sun enters fellow water sign Pisces, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging communication and perhaps finding you tackling paperwork. The sun enters Pisces, too, inspiring you to connect with family and loved ones, and to get cozy at home! You can feel especially nostalgic or sensitive at this time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your focus can turn to finances as the moon enters Aquarius, and communication kicks up as the sun enters Pisces. You could be connecting with your neighbors or your neighborhood in some significant way.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters your sign, Aquarius, encouraging you to focus on self care. Money may also be on your mind as the sun enters Pisces. This could be a powerful time to learn more about budgeting and building wealth!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to slow down and rest—but Pisces season starts today, too! Happy solar return, dear Pisces! Take quality time for yourself, and reflect on how you want to celebrate life over the coming weeks.