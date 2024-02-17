Daily Horoscope: February 18, 2024

Our mental chatter could be quite loud as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury in Aquarius at 3:22 AM, though we’re likely to have interesting ideas, too. Fantasy and romance have our attention and we’re not feeling all there as the moon clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 3:28 PM.

Minds are sharp as the moon aligns with the sun in Aquarius at 10:21 PM. Sentimental conversations are taking place, putting us in a cuddly mood as the moon enters Cancer at 10:25 PM. We’re finding more meaning and connection in our lives as the sun enters Pisces at 11:13 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

The moon enters Cancer and the sun enters Pisces, activating the sleepiest sectors of your chart today. You could feel particularly sensitive as the sun and moon dip through these emotionally attuned water signs, putting you in a nostalgic mood. You might prefer to rest as much as possible or spend your time in meditation as the sun’s journey through Pisces emphasizes a period of spiritual exploration for you.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

The moon enters Cancer and the sun enters Pisces, activating the social areas of your chart. Sentimental conversations could take place while the moon’s in Cancer and you may find yourself growing and becoming wiser thanks to your friends and allies as the sun travels through Pisces.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

The moon enters Cancer and the sun enters Pisces, activating the goal-driven sectors of your chart. Gratitude and gifts could arise with the moon in Cancer, or you might be getting in better touch with your needs, values, and priorities. Transitions and new dreams about your career and life in the public eye can begin to surface as the sun starts its journey in Pisces.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Your attention turns to self-care and expressing your feelings as the moon enters your sign, Cancer. A good cry might help you physically and mentally re-calibrate. Your social circle could play a bigger role in the way you interpret the world and its societies as the sun enters Pisces. Your politics could be changing or your awareness expanding.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You could find yourself in need of deep rest and solitude as the moon enters Cancer today. Prioritize catching up on sleep and doing the things that help you feel regenerated if you notice you’re feeling emotionally overwhelmed. Discussions about shared resources, trust, and cooperation may arise as the sun enters Pisces. Releasing the past and building a better future could be themes that come up during this time.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You’re feeling emotionally connected to others as the moon enters Cancer and the sun enters Pisces, activating the relationship sector of your chart. Community is top while the moon is in Cancer, and you’re thinking about the distances your partnerships and closest relationships could go as the sun begins its travel through Pisces. Spiritual conversations may begin to open up with partners in the coming weeks.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Your relationship with the public eye could be on your mind as the moon enters Cancer, or you might be interpreting your role in the world from an emotional perspective. What is the legacy you believe you’ll leave behind? Your work and daily routines could be taking new shape as the sun enters Pisces and you might find shared responsibilities and commitments coming into focus. It’s a wonderful time to focus on rehabilitating your health and wellbeing or practice saving up for something big that needs to be taken care of.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Daydreams about a getaway could unfold as the moon enters Cancer, or you might be appreciating the customs and perspectives of a culture different from the one you live in. Your focus turns to love and romance as the sun enters Pisces, finding you in a poetic mood. You can spend more time nurturing your social life or connecting to the activities and people that make you feel aligned with a higher purpose over the coming weeks.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Nostalgic vibes arise as the moon enters Cancer and the sun enters Pisces, activating the places in your chart connected to the past. You might feel nudged to let something go while the moon is in Cancer, and a transition in work and routines may regenerate the flow of energy in your home while the sun travels through Pisces. Perhaps yours, and your family’s, health might experience a recalibration during this time. Any burnout or overstimulation that’s taken place can be healed.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Cuddly, intimate vibes arrive as the moon enters Cancer, activating your chart’s place of partnerships. Your imagination gets stimulated in regenerative ways as the sun enters Pisces. Opportunities to learn something that brings joy and pleasure to your life could arise over the coming weeks. Art and poetry can be more appealing at this time, or you may take on a writing project.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You’re paying attention to the influence your emotions have on your health as the moon enters Cancer, and you might be focused on finding a balance through diet at this time. Changes in your home and family values could be unfolding over the coming weeks as the sun enters Pisces, encouraging you to get in touch with what’s most important to you and your loved ones. You might be focused on making upgrades to your living space or in your personal life, aiming for a greater sense of peace and harmony.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You’re in a creative headspace as the moon enters Cancer and the sun enters your sign, Pisces, activating the sectors of your chart connected to self-expression. Romance, art, and poetry might be more appealing to you while the moon is in Cancer, or you could find comfort in whipping up something that soothes the stomach and heart. Self-care could look more like expressing yourself truthfully and spending more time with people in your neighborhood and community as the sun travels through Pisces over the coming weeks.