Daily Horoscope: February 18, 2025

Shortly after its transition into Scorpio, the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Haumea retrograde. This particular lunar phase calls us to let go of old habits and behaviors, often explaining to us why we need to do that in rather unsavory or unpleasant ways. Meanwhile, Haumea retrograde deepens our connection to our inner voice and instincts. Simply put, this cosmic alignment signals significant internal changes. While this evolutionary process can be difficult to handle at first, the rewards usually outweigh the temporary dissatisfaction. It’s all part of the process, stargazer. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde maintains its harmonious trine with Saturn under Cancer and Pisces, respectively, signaling positive energy and perseverance. Paired with your ruling planet’s ongoing square with Chiron, a far more arduous alignment, Mars’ trine with disciplinarian Saturn pushes you to keep going even when—especially when—it’s tough. You owe it to your future self to keep this momentum going, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet eases into a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde in Libra, pointing toward challenges regarding internal and personal investments. You deserve as much access to your emotional, financial, and mental resources as the people to which you so willingly donate them. Your desire to give back is admirable, but make sure you cut yourself in, too, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury begins to form a challenging square with Jupiter in Pisces and your celestial domain, respectively. This cosmic alignment suggests an inability or unwillingness to learn from past experiences or adopt new perspectives. Remember, Gemini: it’s the flexible sapling, not the rigid oak, that bodes better in the storm. A little bit of wiggle room goes a long way.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body conjoins with Haumea retrograde, shining a revealing light on behaviors, ideas, or even relationships that no longer serve you the way they might have in the past. Life is a never-ending cycle of letting go and letting in. You can’t have the latter without the former and vice versa. Trust the process, Cancer. Listen to your gut.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The challenging square between the Sun and Uranus begins to wane, but its influence will likely still be tangible for a while longer. Today is the last day the majority of the Sun will reside in eccentric, albeit aloof, Aquarius. Tomorrow, it transitions into Pisces, signaling a deeper emotional shift that has the potential to exacerbate Uranus’ somewhat chaotic energy.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s square with Jupiter continues to strengthen in Pisces and Gemini. Your ruling planet’s placement in emotional, intuitive Pisces and Jupiter’s placement in mutable Gemini seems to suggest an inability or unwillingness to let go of preconceived notions. Going with the flow requires an at-times unsettling release of ego. But it’s certainly better than getting knocked down by the cosmos.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Makemake begin to form a direct opposition to one another in Aries and your celestial domain. This potent cosmic alignment promises to have significant tangible effects on your day-to-day as it involves both your ruling planet and your sign. The stars urge you to ensure that you’re taking care of yourself as much as you take care of others, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Haumea retrograde under your celestial domain, revealing areas of your life that are no longer serving you or, more generally, working at all. These revelations can be hard to reconcile in the heat of the moment. But if you zoom out, how to get from point A to point B becomes clearer, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet eases into a challenging square with Mercury, which suggests communication or intellectual blockages. Now is not the time to leave room for doublespeak or misinterpretations, Sagittarius. Speak clearly and loudly. The road ahead might be bumpy, but you’re not going to avoid it by slamming on the brakes and avoiding it forever. Eventually, you’ll have to move forward.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The trine between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Mars retrograde continues. Despite your best efforts, the cosmos is going to find a way for you to slow down one way or another. It’s far less exhausting to go with the flow and take these decelerations as they come, Capricorn. Save what remaining energy you have for the future.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Fortunately, the challenging square between your ruling planet, Uranus, and the Sun begins to wane in the final days of the latter celestial body’s time under your domain. Although its effects will likely be tangible for a little while longer, the conflicts with which your ego is involved will begin to soften. Follow the cosmos’ lead, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Mercury and Jupiter begin to form an arduous square under your celestial domain and Gemini, respectively. As the former planet increases emotional awareness, Jupiter’s placement in Gemini makes it more difficult to move forward and prosper. You’re allowed to take a break, Pisces. Don’t force yourself into something you don’t want to do. If it’s meant to be, it will happen eventually.

