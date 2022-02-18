Daily Horoscope: February 19, 2022

The moon is in Libra, the sign of justice, and as the moon moves through this air sign today, we’re focused on what’s fair. The moon’s harmonious connection with Mercury in Aquarius at 7:18 AM encourages communication.

Aries

The moon is in your opposite sign Libra today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Supportive energy flows in your social life as the moon mingles with communication planet Mercury in Aquarius!

Taurus

The moon in Libra encourages you to get organized, and a productive energy flows at work as the moon connects with messenger planet Mercury in Aquarius.

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and it connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Aquarius, encouraging communication. Harmony flows between your head and heart splendidly!

Cancer

You may be getting things organized at home, especially when it comes to money or other resources, as the moon in Libra connects with Mercury in Aquarius.

Leo

A harmonious energy flows around communication as the moon in diplomatic Libra mingles with messenger planet Mercury in your opposite sign Aquarius. It’s an exciting time to connect with people!

Virgo

The moon in Libra lights up the financial sector of your chart today, and a highly productive energy flows as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury in Aquarius.

Libra

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! It’s a lovely time to talk about your feelings, connect with friends and romantic partners, and express yourself creatively as the moon mingles with Mercury in fellow air sign Aquarius.

Scorpio

The moon in Libra encourages you to slow down and rest today, dear Scorpio. Journal about your emotions or vent to a trusted friend as the moon makes a harmonious connection with communication planet Mercury in Aquarius.

Sagittarius

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Libra. A supportive energy flows around communication as the moon connects with messenger planet Mercury in Aquarius.

Capricorn

The moon in Libra lights up the fame and fortune sector of your chart today, and productive energy flows as the moon mingles with communication planet Mercury in Aquarius.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, and it makes a helpful connection with Mercury, which is currently in your sign, boding well for travel or education plans, communication, and sharing or exploring new ideas.

Pisces

It’s a powerful time for meditation and connecting with your inner voice as the moon in Libra mingles with communication planet Mercury in Aquarius. Conversations about the past or letting go can take place.

