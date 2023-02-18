Daily Horoscope: February 19, 2023

Surprising emotions may surface as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 12:42 AM. A burst of energy arrives as the moon connects with action planet Mars in Gemini at 1:01 AM. Venus in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:05 PM, inspiring deep, intimate connection. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius at 9:00 PM, encouraging us to set boundaries, and the moon enters Pisces at 11:56 PM, inspiring whimsy and sensitivity.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your influence can be very strong today as Venus in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn! Glamour and intrigue abound. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to catch up on rest, too.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Pisces, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring romance and intrigue! A deep, meaningful discussion can take place. The moon enters Pisces, which could find you expanding your social circle.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

People could be making exciting investments in your work at this time as Venus in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn—but be mindful of the strings attached. The moon enters Pisces, which can find you in the public eye or reflecting on your long-term goals.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you connecting with someone in a deep and profound way. A transformative connection may take place. The moon enters Pisces, and you could be exploring new opportunities.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A powerfully transformative energy flows and you may be letting go of the past in some significant way as Venus in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn and the moon enters Pisces!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a hugely passionate atmosphere! This is an exciting time to connect with someone special, or to make art! The moon enters Pisces, encouraging collaboration.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Pisces, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you connecting with the past in some remarkable way. A deep connection may form. The moon enters Pisces, too, encouraging you to create a more supportive and productive routine or schedule for yourself.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus in fellow water sign Pisces connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring deep, meaningful discussions. A powerful romantic connection can form or deepen. A creative breakthrough could take place. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to let loose and have fun!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Special gifts may be exchanged as Venus in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Deep discussions about themes like abundance or security can take place. The moon enters Pisces, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus in Pisces connects with Pluto in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, inspiring deep, meaningful discussions. Fantasies can be explored. It could be a powerful time to share a message, especially as the moon enters Pisces.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you turning a special dream into a reality! You may be tapping into a deep well of power. The moon enters Pisces, and you’re reflecting on themes like wealth, abundance, and security.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus is in your sign, Pisces, and it connects with Pluto in Capricorn today, which may find you connecting with someone influential! A powerful discussion can take place. The moon enters Pisces, today, too, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.