Daily Horoscope: February 19, 2024

We’re reminded of our emotional resilience as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 3:02 PM. Our hearts are open and healing could be taking place as the moon links up with Jupiter in Taurus at 5:00 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You might feel like moving a bit slower as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces. If you have the opportunity to tend to your living space, it could help you move through some tender feelings rather seamlessly. You may need space to let some tears flow today.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

People have kind and generous things to say about you today as the moon in Cancer links up with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a great time to ask for referrals or letters of recommendations if you need them.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Conversations about what you want from your career in the long-run could arise as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Changes to ensure greater stability may be on your mind. Let your intuition and feelings guide you on this one.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

You might be met with sage advice as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces today. A friend or mentor can inspire you to make a wise choice about your future. Compassionate connections are taking place as the moon in Cancer links up with Jupiter in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You might want a break from too much attention, or prefer to stay out of the public eye as the moon in Cancer links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Emotional connections could be taking place in your professional relationships today.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Respect for, and acknowledgement of, others’ cultures and traditions can inspire you to open your heart and make new friends as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Partners and close companions could win you over with their mature perspectives and spiritual integrity.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Your devotion to your roles could garner praise and trust as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces, activating your chart’s places of work and public reputation. Your emotional perceptiveness can earn you greater support and respect from coworkers, employees, or others that help you accomplish your work.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

People can find you especially relatable today as the moon in Cancer links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Exploring political conversations or foreign topics with others could strengthen your relationships at this time. Partners and close companions are open to learning from your experiences.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Your perceptivity could help someone work through an emotionally vulnerable moment as the moon in Cancer links up with Jupiter in Taurus today. Perhaps you know just what to say to provide comfort. Even if you’re not sure what to say, your presence and attention can make a difference now. You might facilitate healing just by holding space.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Trust-building conversations could be taking place as the moon in Cancer aligns with your planetary ruler, Saturn, in Pisces. Others are showing their depth and you might feel like talking for hours! You may prefer snuggling up or enjoying something more hands-on with partners when the moon links up with Jupiter in sensual Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

A sense of emotional stability helps you discern your wants from your needs and prioritize your self-care—a matter of finding balance between the two—as the moon in Cancer aligns with your planetary ruler, Saturn, in Pisces. Healing from your past might be on your mind as the moon in Cancer links up with Jupiter in Taurus today.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

The moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to express yourself and share important feelings with friends. You might convey something meaningful by sharing art or music that touches you deeply. You may feel quite prolific as the moon links up with Jupiter in Taurus! It’s a wonderful time to unleash your creative side or journal about recalled dreams, perhaps interpreting those through art to see what symbols, emotions, and feelings come up for further exploration.