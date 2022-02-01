Daily Horoscope: February 2, 2022

The moon enters water sign Pisces at 6:00 AM, inspiring creativity, compassion, and idealism. The moon makes a helpful connection with action planet Mars in Capricorn at 5:33 PM, which could bring a boost of motivation and courage! The moon also meets lucky Jupiter in Pisces at 6:57 PM, stirring up big feelings and some exciting opportunities…

All times ET.

Aries

Take a break from your everyday routine as the moon enters Pisces, and catch up on rest. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Capricorn, bringing you a boost of confidence. You may have especially imaginative dreams as the moon meets Jupiter in Pisces.

Taurus

The moon enters Pisces today, shifting your focus to your social life. The moon connects with Mars in Capricorn, bringing a boost of energy. Lucky interactions can take place as the moon meets Jupiter in Pisces.

Gemini

The moon enters creative Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition! You’re energized to get things done as the moon mingles with Mars in industrious Capricorn, and big goals can be accomplished as the moon meets lucky Jupiter in Pisces.

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, and you’re in an especially adventurous, spontaneous mood as the moon mingles with Mars in Capricorn and meets lucky Jupiter in Pisces.

Leo

Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Pisces, and you may be eager to settle debts, take care of taxes, or handle issues regarding money in your partnerships as the moon mingles with action planet Mars in Capricorn and expansive Jupiter in Pisces.

Virgo

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! The mood is especially passionate as the moon connects with fiery Mars in Capricorn. The moon also meets Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring an atmosphere of generosity and growth.

Libra

The moon enters Pisces today, bringing a boost of creative inspiration. You’re eager to clean things up at home as the moon connects with Mars in Capricorn. The moon meets Jupiter, which could bring some luck your way—just be careful not to over-schedule yourself!

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars in Capricorn, boosting motivation and confidence. The moon also meets Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring adventure and abundance.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Pisces today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, and you may be motivated to take care of your responsibilities—especially financial ones—as the moon connects with Mars in Capricorn. The moon also meets your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring generosity and abundance.

Capricorn

The moon enters intuitive water sign Pisces today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. The moon connects with action planet Mars, which is currently in your sign, encouraging a direct approach to communication. The mood is open-minded as the moon meets Jupiter in Pisces.

Aquarius

The moon enters Pisces, activating the financial sector of your chart, and you’re feeling motivated to dream up new approaches to building wealth and abundance as the moon mingles with Mars in Capricorn and meets Jupiter in Pisces.

Pisces

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, and the world is on your emotional wavelength. It’s a busy, exciting time to connect with friends as the moon connects with Mars in Capricorn. The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter, in Pisces, bringing you a dash of luck and adventure!

