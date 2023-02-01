Daily Horoscope: February 2, 2023

The moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 3:55 AM, inspiring an expansive, adventurous atmosphere—but be mindful not to overextend yourself. An easygoing, affectionate energy flows as the moon mingles with romantic, creative Venus in Pisces at 7:15 PM. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:27 PM, encouraging experimentation.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, which can find you making an exciting decision about your home and family life. The moon connects with Venus in Pisces, encouraging you to create time to rest! Creative inspiration flows easily today.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Venus in Pisces, stirring excitement in your social life. You could be making a good friend or connecting with a lover on an intellectual level. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to try something new.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, encouraging you to get clear on your long-term goals and how you want to budget as you pursue these dreams. The moon connects with Venus in Pisces, finding you feeling especially popular—reward and recognition could come your way!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your zodiac sign, Cancer, mingles with Venus in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere. Exciting opportunities open up, particularly as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be breaking out of your usual routine in an exciting way as the moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you making a surprising move in your career.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A romantic connection or meaningful conversation can take place today as the moon in Cancer connects with Venus in Pisces. The moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which could find you planning an unexpected adventure.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on your career or life in public. Creative inspiration abounds as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Venus in Pisces. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may bring help from someone unexpected…

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer connects with Venus in Pisces, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! It’s an exciting time to connect with people, and also to make art and simply have fun. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you connecting with someone unexpectedly.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a deeply passionate atmosphere! The moon mingles with Venus in Pisces, finding you in an especially sentimental and nostalgic mood.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Sweet messages may be shared as the moon in your opposite sign Cancer connects with Venus in Pisces. You could be in the mood to write poetry or a love letter. The moon connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, inspiring you to try something new.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, kicking up communication and finding you in a very busy mood. Remove distractions, and don’t overbook your schedule. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, inspiring you to make changes at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, inspiring generosity—but it would be wise to keep your boundaries strong. The moon connects with Venus in Pisces, finding you feeling very attractive, and connects with Uranus in Taurus, bringing a communication breakthrough.