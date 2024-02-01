Daily Horoscope: February 2, 2024

We’re feeling protective and introspective, perhaps mulling over the past, as the moon in Scorpio connects with sobering Saturn in Pisces at 4:39 AM.

Our logic veers down a non-linear path as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 5:55 AM. We’re finding our minds in the place where fantasies can be real or woven into our reality. Our feelings might have their way with us as the moon opposes Jupiter in Taurus at 6:17 AM. Big emotions might be harder to contain until the moon links up with Venus in Capricorn at 5:09 PM.

We’re saying no, walking away, and creating boundaries to manifest the changes we envision for ourselves as the moon clashes with the sun in Aquarius, reaching its last quarter, at 6:18 PM. We could be confronted with hard choices and tough work, encouraging us to let go of anything that wastes the energy we require to complete our goals and tasks.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You could be revealing some rather exclusive information to the public as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Your work or role is inspiring others to heal, and perhaps even look for a bit of magic in their lives.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inviting you to think optimistically about where you’ll be in the future. The possibilities feel promising, encouraging you to speak with experienced folks and friends about potential paths you might take. It’s never too late to learn!

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

People are inspired by your roles and partnerships (professional or personal) to move through a paradigm shift as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. You could inspire the world—or at least the people who follow and benefit from your work—to notice which relationships, interests, and commitments are worth investing in, and which are better to let go. You’re not just influencing individuals, you’re making waves amongst the collective.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Ideas about heading off into the sunset could be swirling through your mind as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. You’re seeing the best in others and might feel inspired to invite a partner or friend to get a glimpse of your visions or fantasies of the future.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You can feel held up and supported by some luxuries you’re glad you invested in, or by people that help you exhale a sigh of relief from the busy work you’ve been consumed by as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. It could be a lot easier to let go of habits, jobs, or commitments that have taken excessive energy or wreaked havoc on your wellbeing. Just make sure that’s the reality of the situation if you’re walking away from something serious you’ve invested time, energy, or other resources into.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Opportunities to share magical experiences with others arise today as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Connections, whether to characters from a story, a lover, or a partner, can feel intimate and special at this time.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You could discover which formula, structure, or order of routines offers the optimum flow in your daily rhythm as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. A vision of how you’d like to arrange your living space could come to you now. A more cohesive and spiritually informed approach to your health and wellbeing could also be manifesting.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces today and you could be seeing a beautiful potential in your community, or enjoying entertainment that brings you together with people interested in having the same conversations as you. You might also find yourself in a rather poetic or romantic mood. Play songs that stimulate your imagination or perhaps write a love letter.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You might decide on a different way to store or organize your sentimental possessions as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces today. Alternatively, you could find your money (and material) logic shifting, which can have some influence on your health and wellbeing in the long run.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your logic is on a less linear track today as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to immerse yourself in conversations and stories that teach you what the dry stuff can’t. Be mindful about your scrolling and screen time today as time can really get away from you.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces and you could encounter some wild, fantastical, or just plain weird narratives symbolizing your wants and needs through your dreams today. Perhaps you’ll imagine you’ve finally acquired something you’ve been longing for or wonder why you thought you wanted that particular person, thing or experience. Dreams can be funny and mysterious. Notice the feelings at the root of what’s arising and you’ll understand your desires more clearly.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

No dream feels too big today as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in your sign, Pisces. You could feel encouraged to exchange stories and plans with friends and people from your social circle, about where you want to go and who you want to become in life. Sound advice on how to accomplish these hopes and dreams could be given or received in the company of grounded and creative minds.