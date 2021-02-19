Daily Horoscope: February 20, 2021

The moon in Gemini connects with strict Saturn at 2:15 AM, encouraging us to reflect on our boundaries. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde at 9:20 AM, finding us thinking, talking, and journaling about our feelings. The moon connects with expansive Jupiter at 4:46 PM, encouraging generosity. Mercury retrograde ends at 7:52 PM—confusions might finally be clarified!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde today! You might finally stop running into old friends and dealing with so many miscommunications. Make time to reflect on your dreams for the future.

Taurus

Messenger planet Mercury ends its retrograde today! Confusion concerning your career may begin to clear up. You’re slowly getting a better idea about what direction you want to take things.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde today! Confusion concerning travel, school, or even publishing (you’re always getting your ideas out there!) may finally begin to clear up.

Cancer

Mercury retrograde ends today! After a few weeks of confusion, things start to clear up. Make time to take stock of your finances, especially debts and taxes.

Leo

Messenger planet Mercury ends its retrograde today, finally shifting the confusing energy that’s been whirling in your relationships. Misunderstandings may finally begin to clear up.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde today! This has been such a frustrating time for you, especially regarding your day job and your daily routine, but things will likely start smoothing out now!

Libra

Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde today! Miscommunications and delays concerning your love life and creative collaborations begin to smooth over.

Scorpio

Mercury retrograde finally ends today, so miscommunications and delays concerning your home and family life are finally going to ease up! You’ve been revisiting the past, but now you’re ready to move forward.

Sagittarius

The planet of the mind, Mercury, ends its retrograde today, finding you thinking and communicating so much more clearly! Misunderstandings and delays may have been nonstop lately, but things may finally smooth over now.

Capricorn

Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde today! You consider yourself an organized person, Capricorn, but the last few weeks have been a test, especially when it comes to keeping your finances organized. You’re starting to get things streamlined and figured out now!

Aquarius

Messenger planet Mercury ends its retrograde today, so you might finally find the words (or your keys, or those papers) you’ve been looking for! Communication issues start to smooth over.

Pisces

You may have been feeling especially sleepy, introverted, confused, quiet, or forgetful lately thanks to Mercury retrograde. But Mercury retrograde finally ends today—things will clear up soon!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.