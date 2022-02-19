Daily Horoscope: February 20, 2022

The moon in Libra makes a harmonious connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius at 6:46 AM, and a passionate, purposeful, and creative atmosphere flows as the moon squares off with sweet Venus in Capricorn at 9:33 AM and action planet Mars in Capricorn at 10:25 AM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Libra lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, and as the moon squares off with Venus and your ruling planet Mars—both in Capricorn—you and your partners (in love or otherwise) could be making exciting moves together!

Taurus

You’re likely focused on productivity today as the moon moves through Libra, and may be taking action to adjust your schedule or set plans in motion as the moon squares off with Mars and your ruling planet Venus.

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and as the moon squares off with Venus and Mars in Capricorn, you make be taking action to get what you desire!

Cancer

The moon in Libra finds you focused on your home and family life, and you may be setting important boundaries with some—and extending a warm welcome to some others—as the moon squares off with sweet Venus and warrior planet Mars in your opposite sign Capricorn.

Leo

The moon in Libra lights up the communication sector of your chart, and you may be getting something important of your chest or setting plans in motion as the moon squares off with Venus and Mars in Capricorn.

Virgo

You’re inspired to chase after all the things you want (love, money, success…or simply some quality time to enjoy yourself!) as the moon in Libra squares off with Venus and Mars in Capricorn. The energy is dynamic and passionate today.

Libra

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! Make time to sit with your emotions and focus on self love. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Venus and then Mars, both in Capricorn, encouraging you to set boundaries around your personal space and privacy, and to get cozy at home with the people you love most.

Scorpio

Make time to rest and connect with your inner voice as the moon moves through Libra today. Intriguing conversations take place as the moon squares off with Venus and your ruling planet Mars in Capricorn.

Sagittarius

The moon moves through Libra today, encouraging you to connect with friends and communities that share your goals and passions. You may be investing time, energy, or money into something important to you as the moon squares off with Venus and Mars in Capricorn.

Capricorn

The moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career, and it squares off with Venus and Mars, both currently in your sign, Capricorn, finding you feeling energized to take action toward your goals!

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, and as it squares off with Venus and Mars in Capricorn, you may be exploring some unexpected opportunities. Take time to think about what you really want.

Pisces

As the moon in partnership-oriented Libra squares off with Venus and Mars in Capricorn, you’re noticing how your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) are investing their time, energy, and even money. Do your values align?

