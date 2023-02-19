Daily Horoscope: February 20, 2023

The new moon in Pisces takes place at 2:06 AM, inspiring a magical, anything-is-possible atmosphere! New moons symbolize new beginnings, and in Pisces, we’re encouraged to unleash our imaginations. We may be connecting with our intuitions in a deep and significant way. It’s an exciting moment for romance and creativity, and people are especially confident about asking for what they want as Venus enters fire sign Aries at 2:56 AM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Today’s new moon in Pisces encourages you to slow down and create more time in your schedule for rest. The planet of pleasure, Venus, enters your sign today, too, which can find you feeling especially popular and attractive!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The new moon in Pisces can find you connecting with a new social circle or exploring a new hobby. Your ruling planet Venus enters Aries today, too, encouraging you to slow dow, rest, and do what you do best: luxuriate!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The new moon in Pisces marks the start of a new cycle in your career! Your social life could also become busier as Venus enters Aries. The intellectual connection you share with your partners is highlighted.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

There’s a new moon in fellow water sign Pisces today, which can find you embarking on a new adventure! You may be traveling or exploring a new topic of interest. New opportunities could arrive. Venus enters Aries, which bodes well for financial success.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Today’s new moon in Pisces can find you resolving a debt or releasing the past in some significant way. Venus enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a playful, adventurous mood!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The new moon in Pisces marks the start of a new cycle in your relationships. You could be meeting someone new or making a fresh start in an established partnership. You and your partners—in love or business—could be working out financial concerns and expectations as the planet of money and harmony, Venus, enters Aries.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The new moon in Pisces can find you starting a new gig or project, or perhaps inspire you to take on a new wellness routine or schedule. Your ruling planet Venus enters passionate fire sign Aries, inspiring romance and connection!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The new moon in fellow water sign Pisces lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, inspiring a whimsical, playful atmosphere! Beauty and wellness may be on your mind as Venus enters Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The new moon in Pisces lights up the home and family sector of your chart, perhaps finding you reconnecting with loved ones and the past, or simply getting cozy at home. Venus enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring romance, creativity, and fun!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The new moon in Pisces marks the start of a new conversation. New information or a new way of thinking about things could arrive. Venus enters Aries, inspiring a cozy atmosphere at home!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The new moon in Pisces finds you considering themes like wealth, abundance, and security. A new source of income or approach to budgeting may be explored. Venus enters Aries, inspiring sweet communication. Love letters may be exchanged!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

There’s a new moon in your zodiac sign today, Pisces! You can be introducing yourself to the world in a new way, or reconnecting with yourself emotionally. Venus enters Aries, which may find you exchanging sweet gifts or exploring a new source of income!