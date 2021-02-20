Daily Horoscope: February 21, 2021

The moon in Gemini clashes with dreamy Neptune at 3:10 AM, stirring up some confusion, but we’re in an affectionate mood as the moon connects with romantic Venus at 1:39 PM. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 10:53 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re in a chatty mood today as the moon moves through Gemini, but your focus turns to home and family life later on as the moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer.

Taurus

Money is on your mind for much of today as the moon moves through Gemini. The energy shifts as the moon enters intuitive water sign Cancer, encouraging communication.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign for much of today, finding you in a playful mood as it connects with sweet Venus! Your attention turns to finances as the moon enters Cancer.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini finds you exploring your inner world, your dreams, and your shadow self. The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, finding the world on your emotional wavelength!

Leo

The moon is in Gemini for much of the day, putting you in a social mood, but you’re ready to retreat and catch up on quality time alone as the moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer.

Virgo

Easy energy flows around your career, productivity, and popularity as the moon moves through Gemini, and your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters Cancer.

Libra

The moon moves through fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in an open-minded, playful mood, but your attention turns to your career and life in public as the moon enters Cancer.

Scorpio

The moon is in Gemini for the first part of the day, finding you reflecting on closure. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, putting you in an adventurous mood.

Sagittarius

The moon is in Gemini for the first part of the day, and a harmonious energy flows around communication. The moon enters Cancer today, finding you reflecting on themes like closure, endings, debts, and taxes.

Capricorn

After the moon in Gemini finds you focused on tackling your chores, the moon enters your opposite sign Cancer, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and helping you understand your partner’s point of view.

Aquarius

You’re in a playful, flirtatious mood today as the moon moves through Gemini! The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals.

Pisces

After spending time reflecting on your home and family life as the moon moves through Gemini, the moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—enjoy!

