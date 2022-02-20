Daily Horoscope: February 21, 2022

The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:02 AM, stirring up deep emotions. The moon enters brooding, mysterious water sign Scorpio at 4:19 AM and connects with the sun in Pisces at 9:28 AM, inspiring a confident and creative atmosphere, and we’re eager to get conversations going as the moon squares off with Mercury in Aquarius at 5:28 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters Scorpio today, which can shift your focus to financial issues like debts or taxes. An easy energy flows around leaving the past behind you as the moon mingles with the sun in Pisces.

Taurus

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! The moon mingles with the sun in Pisces, boding well for connection and your social life.

Gemini

Creativity flows as the moon enters Scorpio and connects with the sun in Pisces. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Aquarius, which may find you rearranging plans or saying something important.

Cancer

Romance is in the air as the moon enters Scorpio! Even if you’re not looking for love, the atmosphere is still playful and creative. Exciting opportunities can arrive as the moon mingles with the sun in Pisces.

Leo

Your focus shifts to home and family as the moon enters Scorpio, and insightful conversations with partners can take place as the moon squares off with Mercury in Aquarius.

Virgo

The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and squares off with your ruling planet Mercury in Aquarius, finding you getting reorganized, changing plans, or doing important research.

Libra

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart! A productive energy flows as the moon mingles with the sun in Pisces. You may be building something exciting at this time!

Scorpio

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to get in touch with your feelings! Fun and romance are in the air as the moon makes a harmonious connection with the sun in Pisces.

Sagittarius

Slow down and rest today as the moon enters Scorpio. You may be feeling nostalgic as the moon mingles with the sun in Pisces; make time for meditation or explore your spirituality.

Capricorn

Excitement can be stirred in your social life as the moon enters Scorpio and connects with the sun in Pisces! An inquisitive energy flows as the moon squares off with Mercury in Aquarius.

Aquarius

Attention is coming your way as the moon enters Scorpio, and an energy of abundance flows as the moon connects with the sun in Pisces! A reward may arrive…

Pisces

Exciting new opportunities are on the way as the moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio and connects with the sun, which is currently in your sign, Pisces!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.