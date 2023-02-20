Daily Horoscope: February 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:20 AM, inspiring experimentation—but watch out for impatience as the moon squares off with Mars in Gemini at 1:44 AM. We may feel especially imaginative and intuitive as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces at 2:52 PM.

Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 5:22 PM, which could find us sharing surprising news or making big discoveries. Change is in the air, and the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 11:06 PM, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for deep transformation.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini: Be careful not to act impulsively or jump to conclusions. Think things through thoroughly before sharing them. Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news. A communication breakthrough can take place. Be flexible!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which could find you connecting with a surprising social circle, and a communication breakthrough regarding your career or life in the public eye may take place as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces squares off with Mars in your sign, Gemini, which could find you making an important decision regarding your career or relationship with the public. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and you may have a profound philosophical breakthrough! It’s a powerful time to connect with your intuition.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon meets Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a romantic, whimsical atmosphere! Communication planet Mercury, now in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making unexpected social connections. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you and your partners connecting on a deep and profound level.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Today can mark a significant turning point in a discussion as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. A partner may have something surprising to share. An unexpected decision regarding your career or your life in the public eye could be made.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A magically romantic atmosphere flows as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces! Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which might find you making an unexpected change in routine. Stay flexible; a change in routine could be exactly what you need!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Logical Mercury in fellow air sign Aquarius squares off with genius Uranus in Taurus, which can find you having an important breakthrough! Surprising ideas about money, creative projects, or something you’re passionate about, may be shared.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A communication breakthrough in your personal life can take place as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon connects with your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you doing important research and making surprising discoveries! Intense discussions take place.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be in a particularly sentimental mood as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces. Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you learning or sharing surprising news, or switching up your routine in some unexpected way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An unexpected decision about how to invest your time and resources can take place as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. A brilliant breakthrough may occur. The moon in Pisces connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, finding you having a deep, intimate discussion.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Communication planet Mercury is in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, and it squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus today: You may be sharing unexpected news or find yourself eager to break out of your routine in some significant way. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a transformative atmosphere.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon and your ruling planet Neptune meet in your zodiac sign, Pisces, which can find you feeling especially glamorous and creatively inspired. Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and you could be making a genius breakthrough. Flexibility can get you far!