Daily Horoscope: February 21, 2024

We’re wrapped in romantic thoughts as the emotional, sensitive moon in Cancer aligns with idealistic Neptune in Pisces at 1:38 AM. Our shadows confront us as the moon enters Leo and faces off with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Aquarius, at 8:40 AM and 10:37 AM, respectively. We might need to navigate our fear and pride if we hope to understand each other better now.

We’re encouraged to find a balance between our heads and hearts as the moon opposes Venus and Mars in Aquarius at 10:03 PM and 10:13 PM, respectively. There’s plenty of passion to go around, but we might need to practice keeping cool to prevent overwhelm.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Your creative ideas are tapped into the collective unconscious, finding you expressing yourself in an edgy way as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius, today. Controversial conversations about the evolution, and dark side, of technology could be circulating your social circle or you might be befriending parts of yourself that have felt exiled in the past.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You might be weighing difficult choices between your personal and professional lives as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius. Inevitable changes could be happening sooner than you anticipated or you might be offered an opportunity too hard to turn away. Discussions about your future options and the direction of your career might need to be had at home.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Heated debates could be unfolding as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius, today. Be mindful about the fact that some people might try to bait you into a power struggle and volatile reactions could be put on public display… don’t take the bait, dear Gemini! People may feel protected by their anonymity online (especially as the moon is facing off with Pluto), though your response could stick with your audience or remain part of your reputation for better or worse. Avoid resting on your laurels or getting caught up in contests of authority, if you find yourself participating in political, academic, or spiritually motivated discussions.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Discussions about finances could arise as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius. You could be thinking about the material world in a whole new way and your goals may be changing to reflect that. You might be strategizing the most effective way to stretch your money and resources, or deciding if a heavier investment in higher education or a long distance trip is worth it.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Discussions about the give-and-take dynamics in your partnerships could come up as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius. Insecurities about finances or intimacies may need to be aired out, and your partners might feel defensive. Try to approach your counterpart’s feelings with greater sensitivity if things start getting heated, and remind yourself (and them) to tackle whatever problems you’re facing, together.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Mind your temper today, dear Virgo! You and your partners might need to take some time apart to cool off and collect your thoughts as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius. You might feel like others are working against you or your workload could be stressing you out, encouraging you to notice if fatigue or fear is getting in the way of seeing eye-to-eye with your partners and supportive people, or if some tough changes need to be sorted out. Either way, keep in mind that your counterparts are likely just as overwhelmed. Avoid letting pride get in the way and focus on reaching solutions with others, not in spite of them.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You might have a harder time relating to your friends and others in your social circle as the moon in Leo faces off with Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius, today. It could feel like you’re in a different place in your lives or in a different state of mind, especially as the moon opposes Pluto. Your friends might be a little too overwhelmed or preoccupied with work and the daily grind to initially keep up with your unique passions, but you could get deep into new modes of self-expression and creativity that are great for your wellbeing if you stick with them.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You might be in the spotlight more than you’re used to (and perhaps more than you’d like to be) as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, clustered in Aquarius. Self-consciousness could make it hard to enjoy attention received for your work or a passion project you’re immersed in, if you let yourself get too stuck in your head, particularly as the moon faces off with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. People are charmed by what you have to share and there might be more involvement from family when it comes to your career or public reputation as the moon opposes Venus and Mars, sparking new curiosities and conversations between you. A family meeting about the direction of your lives could also be in order if a change in your role and responsibilities is taking place.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You could find yourself in a contest of wits as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, clustered in Aquarius, today. Be mindful that an advantage in education doesn’t have you making blind ego-driven statements while the moon faces off with Pluto and Mars. Humbling points could be made and someone with street smarts might remind you to stay open-minded and notice nuances. Try to keep your thoughts and comments respectful and avoid trying to have the last say, especially with family and siblings. Conclusions don’t necessarily need to be reached to have a productive discussion.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Heated discussions about finances and shared resources could come up as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, clustered in Aquarius. Your material circumstances are changing and fears or projections about that could spark some power struggles in your partnerships as the moon faces off with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. Secrets might also be getting aired out. You could come to some clever solutions or get help from siblings and trusted people as the moon opposes Venus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Your partners might not see the value in something that you do as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius today, encouraging you to consider if a certain want is a true desire or a fixation that’s distracting you from something else. Conversations about finances and material goals could be taking place, as the moon also faces off with Venus and Mars in Aquarius. Your significant others could show they’re proud of you or present a gift that demonstrates their affection.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might need a rest day and your body could be nudging you to take better care of yourself as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all clustered in Aquarius. Work timelines and daily checklists might be top of mind, but accumulated fatigue and stress might demand you focus on maintaining your health. Don’t be too proud if you need to take it slower and recover your energy, dear Pisces. True strength will come by respecting your body’s (and mind’s) limits.