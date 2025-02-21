Daily Horoscope: February 21, 2025

The waning crescent Moon forms an auspicious trine with Venus in Sagittarius and Aries, creating a fiery cosmic energy and emotional attention to personal relationships, the self, and our aspirations pertaining to both. Venus also maintains its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde, which calls us to tend to our innermost environments. At a time when things can feel tumultuous and uncertain, sometimes the only solace we can find is what we find within ourselves. Under this cosmic alignment, the stars gently nudge us toward those hidden gems of solace, contentment, and stability. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus and the waning crescent Moon form a harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Sagittarius, respectively. This cosmic alignment encourages you to slow things down and enjoy a gentler pace in your personal relationships. It’s okay to let things simmer for a while, Aries. Remember the old adage about the watched pot? Forcing things will only slow them down.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet forms an auspicious trine with the waning crescent Moon under Aries and Sagittarius, bringing with it a fiery energy that promises to shake up your earth-ruled sensibilities. As this lunar phase calls us toward a period of rest and rejuvenation, the Moon’s positive alignment to Venus suggests doing so will bring prosperity in the long run, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Jupiter continues. Not every conflict or mishap will be over in a day, Gemini. Take this time to learn all you can from your current predicament. We always have the opportunity to walk away with more knowledge than we started with, and in that way, no experience is ever truly a waste.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon forms a harmonious trine with Venus under Sagittarius and Aries, indicating positive energy in matters of love and finance. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here. You’ve been winding back the pitch, so to speak, and now, it’s time to see how far the ball will go. Trust the work you’ve done thus far, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun maintains its trine with Haumea retrograde, it also does so with Ceres, a dwarf planet governing the way we care for others and accept care in return. These two alignments indicate a strong need to take care of yourself. Not every habit is a good thing; not every urge is worth giving into. You know the difference.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Communicative Mercury and goal-oriented Jupiter’s ongoing square continues to put up roadblocks in our path to education, expansion, and prosperity. It can be difficult to know which way to turn when you’re unsure of where the goal destination lies. Take a beat. Find your bearings. Reacquainting yourself with your aspirations and desires is never a waste of time, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with the waning crescent Moon as it maintains its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde. The former alignment indicates a positive shift in interpersonal dynamics. Things might start to feel more stable and calm. Venus’ celestial standoff with Makemake retrograde encourages you to find ways to reflect that external contentment within your internal environment.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde maintains its auspicious trine with the Sun in your domain and Pisces. Be careful not to take advantage of these confident feelings while you have them, Scorpio. Once you have an idea, act on it. Inspiration can act as the quickest catalyst. The tides always have a tendency to shift. Make sure you’re on high ground when they do.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter maintains its sextile with Venus and fortuitous trine with Makemake retrograde. Venus forms that same alignment with the waning crescent Moon under Aries and your celestial domain, respectively. The stars urge you to take actions that could lead you to greater stability and regularity. Tie up loose ends. Settle down. Identify what’s most important to you and hold tight.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Under the influence of the Sun’s ongoing conjunction with Ceres under Pisces, the cosmos continues to call our mental and emotional attention toward aspects of care. Caring for yourself, for others, for the greater good: all of it all at once can get overwhelming. You won’t be able to solve everything simultaneously, Capricorn. Break it down one at a time.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet’s placement in Taurus makes an interesting complement to today’s fortuitous trine between the waning crescent Moon and Venus. The latter alignment indicates positive energy in love and finances. Considering the Moon’s shrinking phase, it’s even more likely to manifest as happy endings and smooth transitions. Taurus’ earth-dominant energy helps stabilize some of Uranus’ more chaotic tendencies.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Mercury and Jupiter maintain their challenging square in your celestial domain and Gemini, respectively. This tense alignment can lead to communication breakdowns, project delays, and a general feeling of stagnation or lack of progress. Remember that feelings aren’t always reality, Pisces. Things might seem tough now. But they won’t forever. The stars urge you to have faith in yourself in the meantime.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.