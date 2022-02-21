Daily Horoscope: February 22, 2022

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 12:10 AM, which may stir up some surprising emotions! A generous, open-hearted energy flows as the moon connects with Jupiter in Pisces at 1:45 AM. The moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 11:53 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries. The moon mingles with Venus at 4:55 PM and Mars at 5:58 PM—both in Capricorn—which could find us discussing our desires, and the moon makes a harmonious connection with mystical Neptune at 7:00 PM, creating a sense of unity and spiritual connection!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Scorpio makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Capricorn today: People may be especially interested in and energized by the work you are doing!

Taurus

The moon is in your opposite sign Scorpio, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and it aligns with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Capricorn, inspiring communication.

Gemini

The moon in Scorpio encourages you to get reorganized today, and productive energy flows as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Pisces. Exciting career opportunities or attention for your creativity may come your way!

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio, inspiring a romantic mood! The energy is especially whimsical as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Enjoy!

Leo

The moon in Scorpio finds you in a private mood, eager to get cozy at home. You may be feeling sentimental at this time; make space to reflect on and honor your past.

Virgo

Today’s moon in Scorpio may find you deep in research, and an inspiring conversation or spiritual connection can deepen as the moon connects with Neptune in your opposite sign Pisces.

Libra

Your focus may be on finances as the moon moves through Scorpio. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Capricorn, creating a warm atmosphere at home.

Scorpio

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, and it connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently Capricorn, encouraging communication. Romance can flow as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

Sagittarius

The moon in Scorpio mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Pisces, inspiring an emotionally expansive atmosphere. Make time to meditate, rest, and enjoy your home and family life.

Capricorn

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and you may be feeling quite popular as the moon mingles with charming Venus and fiery Mars, which are both currently in your zodiac sign!

Aquarius

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune today, and a dash of luck and abundance could arrive as the moon mingles with expansive Jupiter in Pisces!

Pisces

The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio aligns with your ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune, both of which are currently in your zodiac sign, creating an especially exciting, expansive atmosphere! Luck and opportunity could come your way. It’s an exciting to branch out and try new things!

