Daily Horoscope: February 22, 2023

The moon enters fire sign Aries at 12:14 AM, inspiring courage and passion, and the mood is especially playful as the moon it meets Venus in Aries at 4:26 AM. Mercury in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini at 3:14 PM, which may find discussions moving along at a quick pace. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries at 5:48 PM, encouraging us to explore new possibilities and keep an open mind.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Aries, which can find the world on your emotional wavelength! You may feel especially attractive as the moon meets Venus in Aries. Mercury in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, stirring excitement in your social life. Exciting discussions might take place. You can explore a big opportunity as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries! People are very drawn to your good attitude at this time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Aries today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Luxuriation may be a theme as the moon meets your ruling planet Venus in Aries. Mercury in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini, perhaps kicking up discussions about your career or finances. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, which can find you connecting with your intuition in some deep way.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Aries and meets Venus in Aries today, which bodes well for your social life and popularity! Your ruling planet Mercury in Aquarius connects with Mars in your sign, Gemini, perhaps bringing you news from abroad, finding you planning a trip, getting ahead on school work, or publishing your ideas. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, and you could be exploring exciting new opportunities.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus may be on your career today as the moon enters Aries. Reward and recognition could arrive as the moon meets Venus in Aries! Mercury in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring an emotional breakthrough. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, and your influence may be growing.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, meeting Venus in Aries and inspiring an easygoing, open-hearted atmosphere! Exciting discussions can take place in your partnerships as Mercury in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, perhaps finding you planning a trip or diving into your studies.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Aries today, which can find you organizing your bills. Gifts may be exchanged as the moon meets Venus in Aries. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Aquarius, connects with Mars in Gemini, which bodes very well for productivity and your career. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, perhaps bringing you “extra credit” of some sort.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Aries and meets your ruling planet Venus, also in Aries, inspiring a very sweet, romantic mood in your relationships! Mercury in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini, bringing fun and adventure. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, which could find you connecting with a partner in a deep way and perhaps connecting with a lot of new and interesting people.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Aries today, inspiring you to get reorganized! Plan your next spa day as the moon meets Venus in Aries, or find a way to indulge in beauty as you go about your daily routine. Mercury in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, which can bring a deep and meaningful discussion about the past. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a productive and open-minded atmosphere.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries and meets Venus, also in Aries, inspiring a hugely romantic and creative atmosphere! Conversations may move along quickly and exciting discussions can take place as Mercury in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, which could find you feeling lucky!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your home and family life can be quite cozy as the moon enters Aries and meets sweet Venus, also in Aries! Discussions about money or productivity could move along swiftly as Mercury in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a sense of expansion and possibility.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

It may be a busy day for communication! The moon enters Aries, which can find you feeling especially witty, and good news—perhaps a love letter—could arrive as the moon meets Venus, also in Aries. Playful banter and swift decisions may be made as Mercury, in your sign, mingles with Mars in Gemini. The moon meets Jupiter in Aries, encouraging open minds.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your focus turns to finances, and good news about money or gifts may arrive as the moon enters Aries and meets Venus, also in Aries. Mercury in Aquarius connects with Mars in Gemini, which may find plans falling into place quite quickly. The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter, in Aries, boding well for a general feeling of abundance!