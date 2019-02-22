Daily Horoscope: February 23, 2019

The moon in Libra opposes Uranus, bringing surprises before the moon enters intense and brooding water sign Scorpio 10:56 AM. Communication planet Mercury connects with Pluto at 12:15 PM, asking us to read between the lines. The moon connects with the sun at 7:44 PM and opposes Mars at 10:12 PM, creating a confident yet confrontational energy—keep your ego in check.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, inspiring you to embark on a new journey. Exciting social connections are formed as chatty Mercury connects with power planet Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters brooding Scorpio and finds you in an intense mood. Revealing conversations concerning your career come up today, thanks to Mercury’s connection with Pluto—it’s important that you listen to your intuition.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and some very revealing conversations about your social life arrive thanks to Mercury’s meeting with Pluto.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Scorpio and encourages you to dump a bad habit. Your ruling planet Mercury connects with power planet Pluto, bringing important information (that may have been hidden!) your way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today and you’re feeling inspired to make art…and send some flirtatious texts! A juicy conversation takes place in your relationships as Mercury connects with Pluto.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters sensitive water sign Scorpio today and you’re in the mood to get cozy at home. Mercury connects with Pluto, helping you get to the bottom of a situation and empowering you to make some important adjustments.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters intuitive Scorpio today and your ruling planet Mercury connects with Pluto, bringing an important conversation concerning your relationships. Let your intuition guide you as you dive deep with your partners today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Scorpio this morning, and while it’s like you to be open and generous with everything you have, it would be wise at this time to be more conscious of how you spend your time, energy, and money.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters your sign today, little scorpion! Make time to nurture yourself: take a real steamy shower or connect with a bestie for a heart-to-heart. Intense, important, and clarifying conversations arrive as Mercury connects with your ruling planet Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Be gentle with yourself today, Sagittarius. The moon enters Scorpio this morning and you’re in a sensitive mood. You need to catch up on rest. That said, Mercury and Pluto meet and bring some exciting news concerning cash your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Scorpio this morning, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart and inspiring you to network. You’ll in be in a busy mood today and Mercury’s connection to Pluto will find you having some intriguing conversations.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Scorpio and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and juicy information comes your way as Mercury connects with Pluto.

