Daily Horoscope: February 23, 2021

The moon in Cancer connects with dreamy Neptune at 1:06 PM, inspiring fantasy and creativity. The moon connects with fiery Mars at 10:59 PM, pushing productivity along, and opposes powerful Pluto at 11:54 PM, kicking up control issues.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Cancer finds you in a cozy mood today, focused on home and family. You’re reconnecting with your intuition as the moon mingles with Neptune. A productive energy flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mars.

Taurus

The moon in Cancer illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and your intuition is boosted as the moon mingles with Neptune. Intense conversations take place as the moon opposes Pluto.

Gemini

The moon in Cancer lights up the financial sector of your chart, and good vibes flow in your career as the moon connects with Neptune, finding you celebrated for your creativity.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! What’s your dream vacation or ideal adventure? Make time to reflect on these themes as the moon connects with Neptune.

Leo

The moon is in sensitive water sign Cancer, encouraging you to catch up on rest. You’re releasing the past as the moon mingles with Neptune.

Virgo

You’re in the mood to hang out with friends as the moon moves through Cancer. An easygoing, whimsical energy flows as the moon connects with Neptune—but watch out for an uptick in drama as the moon opposes Pluto.

Libra

Your focus is on your career today as the moon moves through Cancer. An easygoing energy flows in your daily routine as the moon mingles with Neptune. Watch out for drama at home as the moon opposes Pluto.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer, finding you in an adventurous mood! A whimsical, romantic energy flows as the moon mingles with Neptune, but watch out for intense conversations as the moon opposes your ruling planet Pluto.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you sorting out issues concerning debts and taxes. Intense conversations about money take place as the moon opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

Capricorn

Your focus is on partnership today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Cancer. The first part of the day is both easygoing and productive, but some power struggles may pop up later on.

Aquarius

The moon is in Cancer, finding you reflecting on your daily routine and habits. A creative, abundant energy flows today! However, endings are also taking place as you realize a part of your daily life needs to be let go.

Pisces

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and the mood is over-the-top whimsical as the moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune!

