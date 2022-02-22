Daily Horoscope: February 23, 2022

We’re exploring deep emotions as the moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:24 AM, and a lighter mood arrives as thee moon enters free-spirited Sagittarius at 8:29 AM. Mars in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces at 2:12 PM, inspiring kindness and compassion. The moon squares off with the sun in Pisces at 5:32 PM, which may find us making a change…

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, inspiring you to plan your next adventure! Your ruling planet Mars, currently in Capricorn, connects with Neptune in Pisces, which could bring some exciting wins. Believe in yourself, Aries!

Taurus

The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you focused on money, especially issues like debts or taxes. Mars in Capricorn mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, bringing an exciting energy to your social life; you may connect with inspiring people!

Gemini

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Mars in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, bringing a boost of creativity! Exciting shifts may be taking place in your career.

Cancer

You’re focused on your to-do list as the moon enters Sagittarius. Mars in your opposite sign Capricorn connects with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring straightforward and open-minded communication.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Mars in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, helping you smooth over any awkward circumstances.

Virgo

Your focus may turn to home and family today as the moon enters Sagittarius. Mars in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with Neptune in your opposite sign Pisces, creating a passionate atmosphere in your relationships. It’s also an exciting time for creative collaborations!

Libra

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and Mars in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, helping you come up with creative solutions to everyday issues.

Scorpio

Your focus might turn to money as the moon enters Sagittarius, and you could be in a creative, problem-solving mood as your ruling planet Mars, currently in Capricorn, connects with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces. Passion flows!

Sagittarius

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius! The world is on your emotional wavelength. Creativity flows as Mars in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, and exciting conversations may be taking place at home.

Capricorn

Make time to rest and daydream as the moon enters Sagittarius! Action planet Mars is in your sign, and it mingles with mystical Neptune in Pisces, today encouraging you to explore and experiment. Inspiring news may arrive.

Aquarius

The moon enters Sagittarius today, creating a friendly atmosphere, and Mars in Capricorn aligns with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to explore your hidden talents.

Pisces

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. Mars in Capricorn also energizes the friendship sector of your chart, and you may be feeling quite popular as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Neptune, currently in your sign!

