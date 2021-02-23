Daily Horoscope: February 24, 2021

The moon enters proud fire sign Leo at 7:23 AM, encouraging us to be fearless and confident, even in the face of change as the moon clashes with Uranus at 8:49 PM. Mars connects with powerful Pluto at 8:52 PM, inspiring a hugely productive energy. Not much can get in your way today! But watch out for emotional blocks as the moon opposes Saturn at 9:52 PM.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart—enjoy! Your ruling planet Mars also makes a harmonious connection with power planet Pluto, which bodes well for your career and finances!

Taurus

Your focus turns to your home and family life today as the moon enters warm fire sign Leo. Action planet Mars also connects with Pluto, finding you experiencing a philosophical breakthrough! Issues concerning travel, education, or even publishing can be addressed now.

Gemini

The moon enters Leo and lights up the communication sector of your chart, bringing news your way. Warrior planet Mars mingles with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, helping you get rid of what no longer serves you.

Cancer

The moon enters luxurious Leo, lighting up the financial sector of your chart and finding you reflecting on wealth and security. Action planet Mars connects with Pluto, creating a transformative energy in your relationships.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self love! It’s a powerful day for your career, too, as warrior planet Mars connects with transformative Pluto.

Virgo

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to get some rest—but action planet Mars connects with transformative Pluto, making this a powerful day to effect change! Carve out time to be lazy while changing the world, Virgo.

Libra

The moon enters Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social circle and making this a fun time to connect with people! Action planet Mars connects with Pluto, helping you release the past and settle debts.

Scorpio

The moon enters spotlight-loving Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, connect, making it a powerful day for communication.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in an adventurous mood! A productive energy flows and you’re tackling your to-do list as action planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto, which also bodes well for your finances.

Capricorn

The moon enters Leo today, finding you focused on issues concerning debts and taxes. But romance is in the air, too—passionate energy flows as action planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto!

Aquarius

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! It’s a fantastic time to learn about things from your partner’s perspective. Mars connects with Pluto, helping you release the past.

Pisces

The moon enters Leo today, finding you reflecting on your daily routine and habits. Action planet Mars connects with Pluto, making it an especially powerful day for communication!

