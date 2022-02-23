Daily Horoscope: February 24, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Mercury in Aquarius at 2:17 AM, encouraging communication, and big emotions surface as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces at 6:19 AM. Watch out for exaggerations! A glamorous and romantic energy flows as Venus in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces at 11:04 AM—it’s a lovely time to connect with lovers, make art, and simply enjoy life!

The moon connects with strict Saturn in Aquarius at 3:45 PM, encouraging us to set limits. Mercury squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 9:22 PM, which may bring surprising news. Confusing feelings might emerge as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 10:24 PM. Make time to meditate, rest, or enjoy art or the company of the people you love most.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Aries

Venus in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a magical atmosphere! Recognition could come your way. Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, bringing surprising news and finding you reconsidering how to invest your time, energy, and resources.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Capricorn, connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a romantic atmosphere. It’s an exciting time to network! Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus, currently in your sign, Taurus, which could find you sharing or receiving unexpected news.

Gemini

Creativity and glamour abound as Venus in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces! Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you learning a surprising new perspective.

Cancer

Venus in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you having an especially inspiring conversation with a partner. It’s a lovely time for connection, but surprising news may arrive as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo

Worries are shooed away as sweet Venus in Capricorn connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you and your partners having surprising conversations.

Virgo

Venus in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with Neptune in your opposite sign Pisces, creating an especially romantic atmosphere. You may be swept off your feet! Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Aquarius, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, bringing some surprising news or change in routine.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Capricorn, connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a warm atmosphere at home. Creativity flows at work. Unexpected conversations can take place as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio

Love letters may come your way as Venus in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, and the contents could be especially surprising as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus!

Sagittarius

A lovely gift may come your way as Venus in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces. A cozy energy flows at home. Unexpected ideas can be shared as Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn

You’re feeling glamorous with Venus in your sign, Capricorn, connecting with Neptune in Pisces! It’s a lovely time for romance. Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having unexpected conversations.

Aquarius

Venus in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring romance! Your imagination is especially active at this time. Mercury in Aquarius squares off with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, which may find you rearranging things at home. Unexpected news could arrive!

Pisces

Venus in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces, inspiring romance! Easy energy flows in your social life, making it a lovely time to network. Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected news.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.