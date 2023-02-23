Daily Horoscope: February 24, 2023

The moon in Aries mingles with Saturn in Aquarius at 1:06 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries, and we could be sitting with complicated feelings like envy or resentment as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:22 AM. Journal or talk to a trusted friend to help work through whatever comes up! We can feel much more grounded and comfortable as the moon enters Taurus at 3:29 AM. The moon connects with the sun in Pisces at 2:02 PM, inspiring confidence and creativity.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Taurus and lights up the financial sector of your chart today. This could be a great time to rework your budget or think about your financial goals, though the moon in Taurus can also bode well for simply lounging, relaxing, and enjoying life’s pleasures!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus! The world is on your emotional wavelength, and this is a powerful time to connect with yourself. The moon in your sign asks you to consider self care: How can you focus on nourishing yourself today?

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters luxurious earth sign Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and take a nap. Explore your fantasies and make space to daydream! Focus on rest and take some time off from your busy schedule, if you can.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus can turn to your social life today as the moon enters Taurus. This is also an exciting time to explore a new hobby; teamwork and community efforts are highlighted at this time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fame and success! Reward and recognition may come your way. You could be reworking your reputation or connecting with the public.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules adventure and expansion! This can be a powerful time to break out of your usual routine and try something totally different.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Taurus today, which can find you focused on money and organizing your bills. Emotionally, this could be a powerful time to let go of the past and release old grudges!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, inspiring connection and collaboration. You may meet someone new, cross paths with someone unexpected, or connect with a partner in a deep, meaningful way.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Taurus, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine and productivity, and making this a busy time of month! You can be moving forward with a gig or project, or perhaps reworking your schedule.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and inspiring a fun, playful mood! It’s a wonderful time to express gratitude and give thanks for the beautiful aspects of life.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. This could be a fun time to entertain loved ones at home, or simply spruce up or redecorate your space.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Taurus today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. You may be sharing a big message, learning something new, or receiving some news. You might also be connecting with your neighborhoods in some significant way.