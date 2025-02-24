Daily Horoscope: February 24, 2025

As Mercury and Saturn’s conjunction strengthens under Pisces, the waning crescent Moon and Mars retrograde form a direct opposition in Capricorn and Cancer, respectively. The latter alignment boosts motivation and discipline, which will help ease the tensions conjured by the celestial standoff between Mars and the Moon. The red planet’s retrograde period has been zapping energy for weeks, and now, the stars are gently nudging you to rekindle your inner fire. Rest is rarely a negative thing, stargazer. But eventually, these periods must make way for greater action, assertion, and perseverance. And indeed, today’s cosmic alignment seems to be pointing to the start of that transition.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet forms a direct opposition to the waning crescent Moon, urging you to be honest with yourself about what should and shouldn’t stick around in your life. Don’t underestimate the power of toxic relationships, negative habits, and close-minded perspectives to weigh you down. The stars implore you to free yourself from these heavy burdens once and for all, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and Jupiter continues in Aries and Gemini. Matters of the heart or wallet become easier and more carefree. Enjoy this easygoing spirit while it’s here without creating more work for your future self to take care of, Taurus. Don’t let a few blissful moments dismantle your progress thus far.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet eases further into its potent conjunction with Saturn, increasing motivation and discipline, particularly in emotional endeavors. Avoiding conflict is certainly the easier option. But doing so cheats you of invaluable experience navigating friction and tension. Proceed with confidence, Gemini. The stars are backing you up in your endeavors. You ought to use this support while you have it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body directly opposes Mars retrograde in Capricorn and your celestial domain, respectively. The latter red planet’s regressive period has drained your energy and motivation long enough, Cancer. As the waning crescent Moon calls us to release that which no longer serves us, this alignment encourages you to begin moving from where you are to where you want to be.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s trine with Haumea retrograde directly contradicts a far more arduous alignment between your ruling celestial body and Jupiter. Realizing that your current path isn’t the one you should be on can be disheartening at first, and you should absolutely give yourself space to grieve that cognitive dissonance. Then, seize this cosmic opportunity to choose a more stable direction to follow.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Saturn’s conjunction under Pisces strengthens today, increasing feelings of motivation and awareness of personal responsibility. This combination also forms a favorable sextile with the waning crescent Moon, signaling mental clarity and resolve in the face of closures and endings. Moving on is rarely easy. The stars urge you to try anyway, Virgo. These feelings will pass before you realize they’re gone.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus maintains its favorable sextile with Jupiter in Aries and Gemini, suggesting that even if your current situation isn’t expanding your horizons, it’s still worth enjoying. There are times to chase a trophy, and there are times to relish the process. Your cosmic alignment suggests you’re in a latter type of situation. Slow down. Take in your surroundings, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As the dwarf planet Haumea continues its slow trek through your celestial domain, it also begins to form a harmonious trine with Neptune as the latter planet moves into the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Trusting your instincts is important. But so is not holding yourself back, Scorpio. You have more wiggle room than you think. Use it to your advantage.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a favorable sextile with Venus and a challenging square with the Sun simultaneously. Sometimes, even seemingly positive facets of our lives will challenge our ego and sense of self in uncomfortable or unpleasant ways. You can either let these experiences intimidate you, or you can rise to the occasion to prove yourself, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Mercury strengthen their conjunction under Pisces, increasing motivation and discipline around mental and social pursuits. In the hustle and bustle of daily life, setting “superfluous” endeavors on the back burner can become all too tempting. However, the stars urge you to consider relationships and connections to your inner voice as important as external, professional accolades, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus forms a positive sextile with the conjunction of Saturn and Mercury in Pisces while forming an auspicious trine with the waning crescent Moon in Capricorn. Innovative energy is at an all-time high. If anyone could think outside of the box to find novel and effective solutions, it would be you, Aquarius. Seize this chance to explore.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Mercury and Saturn strengthen their conjunction in your celestial domain, creating an atmosphere conducive to following through with goals, taking first steps toward loftier aspirations, and maintaining clear lines of communication even when it’s easier to let these connections fall by the wayside. Follow this motivation where it leads you, Pisces. Allow your emotions to be a compass on the road ahead.

Pisces monthly horoscope

