Daily Horoscope: February 24, 2026

Energy’s sharper today, with the Half Moon in Gemini pushing decisions and conversations into the open. Mars and Pluto in Aquarius keep things blunt and a little rebellious, while Venus and Mercury in Pisces make people sentimental, suggestible, and prone to saying too much. Stargazer, expect hot takes, mixed motives, and a few “wait, did I really say that?” moments. The move is simple: ask one practical question, make one real choice, and stop negotiating with your own exhaustion. If someone wants access to you, they can show up clean. If you want something, say it without turning it into a joke. Keep it direct, keep it human, and let the day reveal who’s solid.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Someone’s testing boundaries, and the temptation is to respond like a flamethrower. Mars in Aquarius prefers a smarter burn: say it once, clean, and walk away. Aries, pick the hill worth dying on, then stop arguing with strangers in your head. Put your energy into one bold improvement, something tangible. Petty debates don’t deserve your pulse. Save it for who matters.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re extra suggestible today, which sounds cute until someone sells you a fantasy with a nice smile. Venus in Pisces makes everything feel romantic, including bad ideas. Taurus, don’t confuse chemistry with compatibility. Ask one practical question and watch what happens. If the answer is slippery, that’s your cue. You can be soft and still be impossible to play.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your brain wants to flirt, philosophize, and fact-check at the same time, which is a lot for one group chat. Mercury in Pisces makes your thoughts poetic, but your receipts a little soggy. Gemini, slow down before you promise something you can’t deliver. One focused conversation beats ten half-starts. Say what you mean, then stop narrating it. Let people respond.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A Half Moon in Gemini has you mentally pacing, collecting clues. The Moon trines Pluto, so what’s unspoken gets obvious. Cancer, don’t weaponize your intuition or swallow it. Say the thing with a straight face: what you need, what you won’t tolerate, what you’re curious about. Conversations can turn cathartic when you stop hinting and start naming it all today.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Everyone seems to have a take today, and somehow you’re expected to curate them like it’s your job. With your Sun in Pisces, you’re extra porous, and the Half Moon in Gemini keeps the brain running in two directions. Leo, don’t let outside noise name your mood. Pick one decision and stand by it. A little mystery beats over-explaining.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The to-do list is trying to become your personality again, but your mind’s in a softer place, and that’s not a flaw. Virgo, pick one task that actually matters and do it clean, then stop tinkering. Mercury in Pisces makes perfection slippery anyway. Say yes only if you mean it. Your peace is productive too, even when it looks unremarkable.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You can charm your way out of anything today, which is exactly why you shouldn’t. Venus in Pisces makes you generous with chances, compliments, and second passes. Libra, don’t hand someone a rewritten version of reality just to keep the mood pretty. Ask the practical question. If they can’t answer cleanly, you’ve got your information. Beauty is great; honesty is hotter.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re seeing the truth from a weird angle, like noticing the exit sign during a first kiss. The Half Moon trine Pluto makes honesty feel inevitable, even if it’s uncomfortable. Scorpio, don’t keep “testing” someone when you already know. Ask the direct question and watch their face, not their words. If it’s real, it’ll hold up. If it’s flimsy, let it go.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re craving comfort but judging yourself for it, like you’re supposed to be nonstop fearless. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer says growth comes from tending what you normally ignore: home stuff, old feelings, family weirdness. Sagittarius, don’t roast yourself for needing support. Reach out to the person who actually gets you. Big dreams land better when your nervous system isn’t on fire.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re allergic to wasting time today, and honestly, fair. Saturn in Aries wants decisive action, not endless planning meetings inside your head. Capricorn, stop waiting for perfect conditions. Do the smallest version of the scary thing: send the email, make the appointment, set the boundary. Your future self will feel relieved, and the world won’t end because you acted.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Someone expects you to be detached and unbothered, and you’re tired of playing that character. With Uranus in Taurus, your growth comes from honoring what you actually need, even if it’s basic. Aquarius, ask for what makes you feel secure without making it a joke. Cancel the plan if you’re drained. Real independence includes rest, not just rebellion.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re feeling bold in a way that surprises even you. Neptune in Aries wants action, not endless planning in your head. Pisces, pick one idea and give it a real footprint: send the draft, buy the supplies, set the time. If you’re unsure, ask one honest question instead of guessing. Small follow-through beats perfect inspiration, and people notice even if you don’t announce it.

Pisces monthly horoscope