Daily Horoscope: February 25, 2021

The moon in fire sign Leo opposes chatty Mercury at 4:56 AM, kicking up conversation. The moon opposes expansive Jupiter at 11:40 AM, so watch out for the urge to over-do things. The sun connects with rebellious Uranus at 4:13 PM, encouraging us to do our own thing—freedom is a major theme at this time! Venus enters water sign Pisces at 8:11 AM, inspiring a whimsical and romantic atmosphere!

All times ET.

Aries

A creative energy flows as the sun connects with Uranus—you’re making something out of nothing, and surprising even yourself! Sweet Venus enters dreamy Pisces, finding you in a sensitive and romantic, but also very private, mood.

Taurus

Unexpected shifts take place in your social life as the sun connects with rebel Uranus. You have big dreams for the future, and some unexpected turns today can help you realize how they could come true. Your ruling planet Venus enters Pisces, finding you feeling popular!

Gemini

Creativity flows as the sun connects with genius Uranus! Surprises may arrive. Good vibes flow in your career as Venus enters Pisces, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition.

Cancer

It’s an exciting time to connect with people as the sun mingles with Uranus. Meetings with eccentric folks take place, and wild ideas are shared! Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces, which bodes well for intellectual and spiritual connection.

Leo

Unexpected shifts and creative re-imaginings take place as the sun mingles with rebel Uranus. Darling Venus enters sweet Pisces, finding you and your partners bonding on a deep level.

Virgo

Unexpected conversations and brilliant ideas are shared as the sun connects with Uranus. Sweet Venus enters Pisces, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and bringing blessings to your partnerships.

Libra

The sun connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing brilliant ideas and finding you eager to break free from overwhelming plans. Your ruling planet Venus enters Pisces, inspiring you to give your closet and beauty routine a makeover.

Scorpio

Unexpected news and meetings take place today as the sun connects with wildcard Uranus! Sweet Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces, bringing blessings to the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Sagittarius

An adventurous mood flows as the sun connects with wildcard Uranus, finding you switching up your routine. Venus enters dreamy Pisces, putting you in a romantic and nostalgic mood. You may be revisiting old memories with your lovers!

Capricorn

The sun connects with rebel Uranus, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere. Seductive Venus enters poetic Pisces, making this a fantastic time to exchange love letters. Easy energy flows around communication.

Aquarius

The sun connects with your ruling planet Uranus, finding you rearranging things at home and concerning your assets. Love and money planet Venus enters Pisces, making this a fantastic time to exchange gifts, and to increase wealth and abundance!

Pisces

The sun connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected news or genius ideas your way! You’re feeling especially attractive and charming as Venus enters your sign today, too! It’s a great time to connect with people.

