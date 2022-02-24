Daily Horoscope: February 25, 2022

The moon leaves Sagittarius, the galavanting philosopher of the zodiac, and enters industrious earth sign Capricorn today at 11:27 AM. After roaming in Sagittarius, it’s time for the moon to get focused and build as it moves through Capricorn. In our own lives, we may be feeling more serious and setting boundaries.

Aries

The moon enters Capricorn today, which can find your focus shifting to your career and legacy. You may be thinking about your reputation and contemplating how you want to be remembered.

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the sector of your chart rules travel and learning. It’s an exciting time to share ideas; deep philosophical conversations can take place!

Gemini

The moon enters industrious earth sign Capricorn today, which can find you focused on money, especially issues like debts, taxes, or resources you share with others.

Cancer

It’s an exciting time to connect with people as the moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn. Whether you’re reaching out to new connections or spending time with an established partner, it’s a great opportunity to learn more about other perspectives!

Leo

The moon enters hardworking Capricorn today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily work and habits. This can be a great time to get organized or focus on an important project!

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The mood is fun and frisky…enjoy, dear Virgo!

Libra

Your focus turns to home and family today as the moon enters Capricorn. It’s a lovely time to spruce up your space, entertain loved ones, or connect with your past.

Scorpio

The moon enters grounded, practical earth sign Capricorn today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and encouraging clear, straightforward conversation.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Capricorn today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. Make time to think about your values today, especially financial ones.

Capricorn

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, so make self love a priority! Eat nourishing foods, spend time with the people you love, and honor your emotions.

Aquarius

The moon enters Capricorn today, illuminating a very private, quiet sector of your chart and encouraging you to slow down, meditate, connect with your spiritual practice, and rest.

Pisces

The moon enters Capricorn today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future. What are you greatest wishes, dear Pisces?

