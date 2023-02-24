Daily Horoscope: February 25, 2023

The moon is in grounded earth sign Taurus, but it meets electric Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 7:24 AM, stirring up excitement and spontaneity.

The moon clashes with Mercury, the planet of communication, at 7:15 PM, which could find us changing our minds or needing some grounding conversations.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of personal resources has you grounding through the material world. Consider how you nourish yourself. You might be changing your mind about how you invest in your future as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in your sign marks a good time to explore your feelings about yourself! Embrace your uniqueness as the moon meets with Uranus. You might be changing your mind or taking initiative with your career or public profile as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in a secretive sector of your chart can find you seeking out alone time to regroup and recenter. You might be taking a first step toward travel, study, or spiritual plans as the moon clashes with your planetary ruler, Mercury.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your wildest dreams may be activated as the moon meets with Uranus, the planet of invention. This is a time when you can think of many different possibilities, and people who can make them real. You could be changing your mind about who you’re sharing your profits with as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your career and public reputation are highlighted as the moon moves through your chart’s fame sector. You’re up for something off the beaten path as the moon meets Uranus. You could be changing your mind about how you publicly define relationships as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in your fellow earth sign Taurus has you grounding through your faith and worldview. You are open to radical possibilities as the moon meets Uranus. You could be changing your mind about what you have planned, and what you believe is possible, as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Help comes in surprising ways! The moon in your chart’s house of shared resources may bring you unexpected gifts or money. You could be changing your mind about how you express yourself, your creativity, and your romantic desires as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may be seeking grounding through your relationships as the moon moves through your partnerships sector. The moon meets with Uranus, which could bring up a lot of questions and overthinking. You might be ready to share information that has been hidden as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You can find grounding through your routine as the moon in your chart’s lifestyle sector craves something familiar. A new twist on your old favorite is welcome as the moon meets unconventional Uranus. You might be changing your mind about your schedule and commitments as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Get grounded through life’s pleasures as the moon in fellow earth sign Taurus illuminates your chart’s house of love and leisure. You might be up for getting outside of your comfort zone as the moon meets Uranus. You could change your mind about your budget as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Deep rest is available as the moon moves through your chart’s domestic sector—but there may be something disrupting your sleep as the moon meets with Uranus. Take extra care to wind down. You might be changing your mind about your end game as the moon clashes with Mercury.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Singing, talking, and writing can help you feel more grounded. But maybe you have some groundbreaking or unconventional ideas to express as the moon meets with Uranus! You’re finding new ways to speak your mind. You could be ready to share a secret as the moon clashes with Mercury.