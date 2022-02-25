Daily Horoscope: February 26, 2022

The moon in Capricorn makes a helpful connection with the sun in Pisces at 12:10 AM, inspiring creativity and confidence. The moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 6:40 AM, encouraging us to experiment. The moon connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces at 9:43 AM, igniting generosity and free-spirited attitudes!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Capricorn could find you focused on your career today, and exciting, unexpected solutions or rewards might come your way as the moon connects with brilliant Uranus in Taurus. The moon’s connection with the sun and Jupiter in Pisces encourages you to connect with your intuition.

Taurus

Unexpected adventures can take place as the moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus. An expansive energy flows in your social life as the moon mingles the sun and Jupiter in Pisces.

Gemini

The moon in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which can create an emotionally liberating atmosphere. Intriguing opportunities may come your way as the moon connects with the sun and Jupiter in Pisces.

Cancer

Some unexpected teamwork may take place today as the moon in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus! The moon also connects with the sun and Jupiter in Pisces, which can find you and your partners having deep conversations.

Leo

Excitement may take place at work as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, and intriguing opportunities can appear as the moon connects with the sun and with lucky Jupiter in Pisces.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, inspiring a fun, flirtatious vibe, and unexpected thrills can arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus! An open-hearted energy flows as the moon connects with the sun and Jupiter in Pisces.

Libra

The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring you to free yourself from your past! The moon also makes helpful connections with the sun and Jupiter in Pisces, encouraging creativity and productivity.

Scorpio

Innovative ideas can be shared as the moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon connects with the sun and Jupiter in fellow water sign Pisces, creating a playful, open-hearted atmosphere.

Sagittarius

An upgrade can take place today as the moon in Capricorn connects with innovative Uranus in Taurus. The moon also connects with the sun and your ruling planet Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring a warm atmosphere at home.

Capricorn

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to get in touch with your emotions. Unexpected fun can take place as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, and a compassionate, understanding atmosphere flows as the moon connects with the sun and Jupiter in Pisces.

Aquarius

The moon in Capricorn makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, which can bring a much-needed change of pace at home. The moon also connects with the sun and Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring generosity.

Pisces

Unexpected news and creative solutions can arrive as the moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon connects with the sun and with your ruling planet Jupiter, both in your sign, inspiring a friendly atmosphere!

