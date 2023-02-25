Daily Horoscope: February 26, 2023

Look out for ethereal vibes as the moon in grounded earth sign Taurus connects with mystical Neptune at 12:15 AM: Wishful thinking, creativity, and romance flow.

Reality sets in as the moon clashes with serious Saturn at 8:45 AM, which could find us confronting limitations and regulations. The moon harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, at 9:42 AM, tuning us into strong undercurrents and psychic information. The moon enters intellectual air sign Gemini at 10:47 AM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of personal resources clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the limits of your goals and objectives, which you’re ready to push against! The moon enters your chart’s house of communication and education, which points to you catching up on your reading and correspondences.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in your sign clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the limits of your own body. You’re taking a step toward something that is lasting, but it requires energy and time. The moon moves into your chart’s house of personal resources, which could find you researching price tags and salaries.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of secrets and solitude clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the limits of a hermetic lifestyle. You can’t always do it alone! The moon moves into your sign, which could find you feeling out ways to sync up with others, like the dancing twins emoji.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the discipline it takes to invest in your future. The moon enters your chart’s house of secrets and solitude, which could find you looking into dream interpretations or learning about your psychology.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of career and public reputation clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of other people’s boundaries, limits, and insecurities. The moon enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, which could find you researching the various options out there to support your future goals.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of travel and education clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the limits of schedules and the commitments you already have to others. The moon enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, which could find you researching your dream role.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of intimacy and shared resources clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the limits of desire. A shift happens based on a need for security. The moon moves into your chart’s house of education and travel, which could find you researching schools, vacations, and spiritual retreats.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of partnerships clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the limits of privacy and secrecy. The moon moves into your chart’s house of intimacy and shared resources, which could find you researching ways to communicate ideas about fear, insecurity, and reciprocity more fluently.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of work and routine clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the limits of your commitments. The moon enters your chart’s house of partnerships, which could find you researching others, and learning how you can be a more perfect friend, lover, or partner.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in your chart’s house of pleasure and leisure clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the material limits of indulgence. The moon moves into your chart’s house of routine and lifestyle, which might find you researching ways to fit many different habits into one day’s work.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of home and family clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the limits of your own rigidity. You might feel called to be more tender. The moon enters your chart’s house of pleasure and leisure, which could find you exploring new ways to have fun and express yourself!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in your chart’s house of communication clashes with serious Saturn, informing you of the limits of language. Not everything can be spoken about. The moon moves into your chart’s house of home and family, which could find you researching ancestry, home decor, or the housing market in general.