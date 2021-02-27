Daily Horoscope: February 27, 2021

The moon in Virgo connects with wildcard Uranus at 12:54 AM, bringing surprises. The full moon in Virgo arrives at 3:17 AM, bringing a reality check during hazy, dreamy Pisces season. Watch out for increased sensitivity when the moon opposes Neptune at 10:06 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a powerful moment to kick a bad habit thanks to the full moon in Virgo. A project might finally be completed now, too. You’re rethinking your schedule!

Taurus

Today’s full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo activates the romance and creativity sector of your chart, bringing issues concerning these themes to a climax. Let loose, Taurus, and have some fun!

Gemini

A climax takes place concerning a situation at home or with your family with today’s full moon in Virgo. The past is illuminated; make time to reflect on your history.

Cancer

The full moon in Virgo brings a conversation to a critical turning point today! Full moons are all about release, making this a powerful time to express yourself. Important information may come to light.

Leo

Today’s full moon in Virgo activates the financial sector of your chart, finding you at a critical turning point when it comes to money and security. This is a great time to let go of items that are cluttering your space.

Virgo

There is a full moon in your sign today, Virgo! This is a critical turning point in your relationships, and a powerful time for you to express your feelings. Confrontations may take place, but so may compromises!

Libra

Today’s full moon in Virgo may bring repressed emotions to the surface. It’s Pisces season—don’t think you will sneak by without getting in touch with your feelings!

Scorpio

Today’s full moon in Virgo brings a culmination to a situation that’s been brewing in your social life. Virgo energy is all about being grounded, detailed, and helpful: Be realistic with your expectations of yourself and others.

Sagittarius

Today’s full moon in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, bringing some important climax, perhaps around reward or recognition! An important project may be released.

Capricorn

Today’s full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo finds you having a philosophical breakthrough! Information is revealed. You’ll never think about things the same way again.

Aquarius

Today’s full moon in Virgo brings a climax to a situation that’s been brewing concerning finances, especially things like debts and taxes. This is a great time to get reorganized.

Pisces

This is a powerful moment for your relationships, Pisces! A climax or release takes place concerning partnership thanks to the full moon in Virgo. A shift has arrived!

