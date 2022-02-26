Daily Horoscope: February 27, 2022

The moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces at 12:49 AM, inspiring our imaginations. The moon meets sweet Venus at 4:06 AM, fiery Mars at 5:06 AM, and powerful Pluto at 9:49 AM (all in Capricorn), creating a passionate atmosphere! We’re exploring our desires on a deep level. Intense emotions may surface, but a cool, detached approach can be taken as the moon enters air sign Aquarius at 1:36 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Aquarius. Make time to connect with friends. This is also a lovely moment to meditate on your dreams and wishes for the future!

Taurus

You may be focused on your career today as the moon enters Aquarius. Make time to reflect on how far you have come, and what goals you want to achieve next.

Gemini

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, which may find you eagerly planning your next trip or receiving intriguing news from afar. You can be in an especially philosophical mood at this time.

Cancer

The moon enters Aquarius today, activating a financial sector of your chart: You might be focused on issues like debts, taxes, or resources you share with others at this time.

Leo

You’re in a busy mood while the moon moves through Capricorn, but connection is also highlighted today as the moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius and lights up the relationship sector of your chart!

Virgo

You may feel energized to tackle your to-do list or get reorganized as the moon enters Aquarius. Aquarius is all about innovation: You might be experimenting with new ways of getting things done!

Libra

A playful, flirtatious energy flows as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius. It’s a lovely time to connect with a lover, make art, or simply enjoy yourself!

Scorpio

The moon enters Aquarius today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules home and family. It’s a lovely time to reorganize your space and entertain loved ones!

Sagittarius

News may come your way or you might be doing important research as the moon enters air sign Aquarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart.

Capricorn

Your focus may shift to money today as the moon enters Aquarius. Capricorns are famously hardworking: What do you want to do with all you’ve earned?

Aquarius

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius! Nourish yourself physically and well as emotionally. Get clear on your emotions, and ask for what you need.

Pisces

Make time to rest as the moon enters Aquarius. You may be in the mood to catch up on quality time alone or take a break from your many responsibilities.

