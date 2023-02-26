Daily Horoscope: February 27, 2023

The moon in Gemini clashes with the sun at 3:05 AM, marking the midpoint between new and full moon. This can be a moment of taking on lessons, theories, and tests of intelligence. There’s plenty to learn! The moon gently connects with Venus, the planet of harmony, at 3:24 AM, encouraging compassion.

The moon gently connects with lucky Jupiter at 9:07 AM, which can gift us the intellectual strength to understand big ideas. The moon meets action planet Mars at 11:20 PM, which can make for quick tempers, brazen words, and impulsivity. It can be a time to smooth over broken trains of logic with affirmations of security.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of communication and learning can find you taking on new research projects. The moon gently connects with Venus and Jupiter, making it easy for you to stylishly and intelligently express ideas. Speak kindly to yourself as the moon meets with Mars.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of personal resources can find you changing your understanding of what funds you have to support your dreams. The moon gently harmonizes with your planetary ruler Venus, giving you a sense of hope that your needs can be magically met with the right connections.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The half moon in your sign can change your understanding of how you fit into the bigger picture. The moon gently connects with Venus and Jupiter, inspiring hope about your progress. Be kind to yourself and your body as the moon meets with Mars, pushing you into high gear.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of stoic solitude can find your understanding of your spirituality and greater beliefs shifting. The moon gently connects with Venus and Jupiter, inspiring hope about your vocation. Be mindful of wind-down time as the moon meets with Mars, which could rock your sleep schedule.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams can find you changing your understanding of how much other people are willing to invest in your future. You might be feeling emboldened to ask for what you sense is rightfully yours, only to find that you also need to share.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of career and public reputation can find you changing your understanding of how other people view you. The moon gently connects with Venus and Jupiter, inspiring feelings of trust and support. The moon meets with Mars, fueling your motivation and willpower.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of travel and education can find you changing your understanding of what is possible to accomplish in a given day. You can feel supported by your partners, lovers, and friends as the moon gently connects with Venus and Jupiter, inspiring optimistic vibes.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of intimacy and shared resources can find you changing your understanding of trust and mutual investment. The moon meets with your planetary ruler, Mars, which may find you confronting issues that are not always in plain sight. Ask for whatever you need to smooth everything over.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of partnerships can find you changing your understanding of what a relationship can look like. Relationships are taking a new shape! The moon gently connects with Venus and Jupiter, inspiring positive feelings about others. The moon meets with Mars, making it spicy.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The half moon in your chart’s house of health and lifestyle can find you changing your understanding of your habits and commitments. Maybe your schedule is taking on a new shape. The moon gently connects with Venus and Jupiter, helping you feel supported in your most ambitious and demanding endeavors.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of pleasure and leisure can find you changing your understanding of what makes you happy. It is likely that you’re ready to take your happiness more seriously by investing your time, focus, and money on your creative, romantic, or social endeavors!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The half moon in your chart’s house of home and family can find you in a change of scenery. Maybe you’re ready to rearrange the furniture, or taking on a new role in the household or family. The moon gently connects with Venus and Jupiter, inspiring hope that your needs are cared for.